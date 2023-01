Alemania rompe la unidad frente a Putin al negarse a desbloquear los tanques Leopard para Ucrania

#Ramstein

The war started by RF doesn’t allow delays.

I can thank you hundreds of times – but hundreds of «thank you” are not hundreds of tanks.

We must speed up! Time must become our common weapon, just like air defense, artillery, armored vehicles & tanks.

The Kremlin must lose

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2023