Así queda el palmarés de la Libertadores tras la victoria de Fluminense







let body = document.querySelector(‘body’);



if (document.querySelector(‘body’).classList.contains(‘single’)

&& window.innerWidth ${top1Html}`;

}

} else {

document.getElementById(‘okd_top1_original’).innerHTML = top1Html;

}

}



function sticky_top1() {

let top1Container = document.getElementById(‘okd_top1_original’);

let top1 = document.getElementById(‘top1’);



var containerStyle = top1Container.currentStyle || window.getComputedStyle(top1Container);

top1Container.setAttribute(«marginTop», containerStyle.marginTop);



if (window.innerWidth > 767 && typeof top1Container !== ‘undefined’ && top1Container !== null

&& top1 !== ‘undefined’ && top1 !== null) {

document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function() {





top1Bottom = top1.getBoundingClientRect().bottom;

top1Top = top1.getBoundingClientRect().top;



top1ContainerBottom = top1Container.getBoundingClientRect().bottom;

top1ContainerTop = top1Container.getBoundingClientRect().top;



let header = document.getElementById(«okd-cabecera»);



headerBottom = header.getBoundingClientRect().bottom;

headerTop = header.getBoundingClientRect().top;

let containerMarginTop = top1Container.getAttribute(«marginTop»);



let marginForTop = 2;

//Si el top y el bottom del bounding client rect del top1 son iguales quiere decir que no se ha cargado el anuncio.

//Entonces no lo movemos.

if( top1Bottom > top1Top){

//console.log(«DGSTICKY header: » + headerTop + » » + headerBottom + » » + header.offsetHeight);

//console.log(«DGSTICKY top: » + top1Top + » » + top1Bottom + » » + top1.offsetHeight);

//console.log(«DGSTICKY topContainer: » + top1ContainerTop + » » + top1ContainerBottom + » » + top1Container.offsetHeight);

//console.log(«DGSTICKY scroll » + window.scrollY + » » + window.scrollX);

top1Position = 0 ;

//Si el header colapsado, 168 -128 px (top negativo) = 40px

if(headerBottom marginForTop){

top1Position += marginForTop

};

//Si el contendor está fuera del viewport

if(top1ContainerTop top1Container.offsetHeight){

top1Position -= ( top1Position + top1.offsetHeight ) – top1Container.offsetHeight ;

}

//console.log(«DGSTICKY top1Position «+top1Position);

}

top1.style.position = ‘absolute’;

top1.style.top = top1Position+’px’;

top1.style.left = «50%»;

top1.style.transform=»translate(-50%, 0)»;



}

});

}

}

function adParentClass() {

let hereAds = »;

intexts = «, #intext1″;

if (bodyContains(‘paged’)) {

intexts = »;

}

if (bodyContains(‘home’)) {

hereAds += «#top1, #right1, #right2, #right3, #right4, #right5, #right6, #mpu-video1, #bottom, #x01»;

} else if (inPortadilla()) {

hereAds += «#top1, #right1, #right2, #right3, #right4, #right5, #right6, #bottom, #x01»;

} else if (bodyContains(‘archive’)) {

//Se elimina #intext1 e #intext2 para que no se añada el placeholder dado que impide hacer click en los enlaces

hereAds += «#top1, #right1, #right2, #bottom, #x01» + intexts;

} else if (bodyContains(‘single’)) {

//Se elimina #intext1 e #intext2 para que no se añada el placeholder dado que impide hacer click en el link de comentarios

hereAds += «#top1, #right1, #right2, #right3, #bottom, #x01, #podcast_passback1» + intexts;

// Ajuste para tag-no-publi

let singlePostContent = document.querySelector(«#postContent>article»);

if (singlePostContent.classList.contains(«tag-no-publi»)) return true;

}



if(«» === hereAds) { return true; }

let adSlots = document.querySelectorAll(hereAds);

adSlots.forEach((ad, i) => {

ad.parentElement.classList.add(«ad-slot-ph»)

});

return true;

}



function bodyContains(className) {

let bodyEl = document.querySelector(«body»);

return bodyEl.classList.contains(className);

}



function inPortadilla() {

let portadas = [‘economia’, ‘deportes’, ‘baleares’, ‘andalucia’, ‘salud’, ‘alicante’, ‘tv’, ‘eurocopa’, ‘jjoo’, ‘mundial’, ‘elecciones’];

let in_portadilla = false;

portadas.forEach((item, i) => {

if (bodyContains(item)) {

in_portadilla = true;

return;

}

});



return bodyContains(‘page’) && in_portadilla;

}

function scrollQatarMenu() {

let mundial_scroll = document.querySelector(‘#menu-mundial-qatar > ul’);

$(mundial_scroll).find(‘li > a.active’).each(function(){

if ($(this).hasClass(‘active’)) {

let scroll_position = Math.floor(this.getBoundingClientRect().left) – Math.floor(mundial_scroll.getBoundingClientRect().left);



mundial_scroll.scrollTo({

top: 0,

left:parseInt(scroll_position),

behavior: ‘smooth’

});

}

});

}

window.addEventListener(«DOMContentLoaded», function() {

printTop1();

sticky_top1();

adParentClass();

scrollQatarMenu();

}); Fluminense celebra un gol. (Getty) Luis Cobos

Jerezano con sangre madrileña. Redactor de deportes. Graduado en Periodismo por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Amor eterno por la pelota.

Fluminense se llevó la Copa Libertadores de 2023 en Maracaná tras vencer a Boca Juniors en la gran final por 1-2 y logró la primera Libertadores de su historia en su casa, en Río de Janeiro. De esta manera, el equipo de Marcelo se convierte en el vigésimo sexto club en levantar este prestigioso título en toda Sudamérica y escribe su nombre en el palmarés de la Libertadores. Fluminense venció a Boca Juniors y levantó la primera Copa Libertadores de su historia. Los brasileños se adelantaron con un gol de Germán Cano pasada la media hora de partido. Advíncula puso la igualada en la segunda parte, mientras que John Kennedy hizo el gol de la victoria en la prórroga y lo expulsaron por celebrar el tanto con la grada. La Copa Libertadores lleva disputándose desde 1960 con aquel título que ganó Peñarol frente a Olimpia en una final que se disputaba a doble partido. Así sucedió, de hecho, hasta hace pocos años. En 2019 se disputó la primera final de la Libertadores a partido único con Flamengo campeón frente a River Plate. Fue justo un año después de que River y Boca tuviesen que disputar la vuelta de la gran final en un histórico partido en el Santiago Bernabéu tras los incidentes que obligaron a suspender el partido en el Monumental de Buenos Aires. Primero se llamó Copa de Campeones de América desde 1960 a 1964, posteriormente Copa Libertadores de América hasta 2016 y desde 2017 a la actualidad se denomina oficialmente Copa Conmebol Libertadores. El club con más títulos en el palmarés de la Libertadores hasta el momento es Independiente con siete. Le siguen Boca con seis, Peñarol con cinco y River Plate y Estudiantes con cuatro. Palmarés Copa Libertadores Independiente: siete Boca Juniors: seis Peñarol: cinco River Plate: cuatro Estudiantes de la Plata: cuatro Olimpia: tres Nacional: tres Sao Paulo: tres Palmeiras: tres Santos: tres Gremio: tres Flamengo: tres Cruzeiro: dos Internacional: dos Atlético Nacional: dos Colo-Colo: una Racing Club: una Argentinos Juniors: una Vélez Sarfield: una Vasco de Gama: una Once Caldas: una Liga de Quito: una Corinthians: una Atlético de Mineiro: una San Lorenzo: una Fluminense: una Campeones Copa Libertadores 1960: Peñarol (primera)

1961: Peñarol (segunda)

1962: Santos (primera)

1963: Santos (segunda)

1964: Independiente (primera)

1965: Independiente (segunda)

1966: Peñarol (tercera)

1967: Racing Club (primera)

1968: Estudiantes (primera)

1969: Estudiantes (segunda)

1970: Estudiantes (tercera)

1971: Nacional (primera)

1972: Independiente (tercera)

1973: Independiente (cuarta)

1974: Independiente (quinta)

1975: Independiente (sexta)

1976: Cruzeiro (primera)

1977: Boca Juniors (primera)

1978: Boca Juniors (segunda)

1979: Olimpia (primera)

1980: Nacional (primera)

1981: Flamengo (primera)

1982: Peñarol (cuarta)

1983: Gremio (primera)

1984: Independiente (séptima)

1985: Argentinos Junior (primera)

1986: River Plate (primera)

1987: Peñarol (quinta)

1988: Nacional (tercera)

1989: Atlético Nacional (primera)

1990: Olimpia (segunda)

1991: Colo-Colo (primera)

1992: Sao Paulo (primera)

1993: Sao Paulo (segunda)

1994: Vélez Sarfield (primera)

1995: Gremio (segunda)

1996: River Plate (segunda)

1997: Cruzeiro (segunda)

1998: Vasco de Gama (primera)

1999: Palmeiras (primera)

2000: Boca Juniors (tercera)

2001: Boca Juniors (cuarta)

2002: Olimpia (tercera)

2003: Boca Juniors (quinta)

2004: Once Caldas (primera)

2005: Sao Paulo (tercera)

2006: Internacional (primera)

2007: Boca Juniors (sexta)

2008: Liga de Quito (primera)

2009: Estudiantes (cuarta)

2010: Internacional (segunda)

2011: Santos (tercera)

2012: Corinthians (primera)

2013: Atlético Mineiro (primera)

2014: San Lorenzo (primera)

2015: River Plate (tercera)

2016: Atlético Nacional (segunda)

2017: Gremio (tercera)

2018: River Plate (cuarta)

2019: Flamengo (segunda)

2020: Palmeiras (segunda)

2021: Palmeiras (tercera)

2022: Flamengo (tercera)

2023: Fluminense (primera) Lo último en Deportes Últimas noticias ‘;let body = document.querySelector(‘body’);if (document.querySelector(‘body’).classList.contains(‘single’)&& window.innerWidth ${top1Html}`;} else {document.getElementById(‘okd_top1_original’).innerHTML = top1Html;function sticky_top1() {let top1Container = document.getElementById(‘okd_top1_original’);let top1 = document.getElementById(‘top1’);var containerStyle = top1Container.currentStyle || window.getComputedStyle(top1Container);top1Container.setAttribute(«marginTop», containerStyle.marginTop);if (window.innerWidth > 767 && typeof top1Container !== ‘undefined’ && top1Container !== null&& top1 !== ‘undefined’ && top1 !== null) {document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function() {top1Bottom = top1.getBoundingClientRect().bottom;top1Top = top1.getBoundingClientRect().top;top1ContainerBottom = top1Container.getBoundingClientRect().bottom;top1ContainerTop = top1Container.getBoundingClientRect().top;let header = document.getElementById(«okd-cabecera»);headerBottom = header.getBoundingClientRect().bottom;headerTop = header.getBoundingClientRect().top;let containerMarginTop = top1Container.getAttribute(«marginTop»);let marginForTop = 2;//Si el top y el bottom del bounding client rect del top1 son iguales quiere decir que no se ha cargado el anuncio.//Entonces no lo movemos.if( top1Bottom > top1Top){//console.log(«DGSTICKY header: » + headerTop + » » + headerBottom + » » + header.offsetHeight);//console.log(«DGSTICKY top: » + top1Top + » » + top1Bottom + » » + top1.offsetHeight);//console.log(«DGSTICKY topContainer: » + top1ContainerTop + » » + top1ContainerBottom + » » + top1Container.offsetHeight);//console.log(«DGSTICKY scroll » + window.scrollY + » » + window.scrollX);top1Position = 0 ;//Si el header colapsado, 168 -128 px (top negativo) = 40pxif(headerBottom marginForTop){top1Position += marginForTop};//Si el contendor está fuera del viewportif(top1ContainerTop top1Container.offsetHeight){top1Position -= ( top1Position + top1.offsetHeight ) – top1Container.offsetHeight ;//console.log(«DGSTICKY top1Position «+top1Position);top1.style.position = ‘absolute’;top1.style.top = top1Position+’px’;top1.style.left = «50%»;top1.style.transform=»translate(-50%, 0)»;});function adParentClass() {let hereAds = »;intexts = «, #intext1″;if (bodyContains(‘paged’)) {intexts = »;if (bodyContains(‘home’)) {hereAds += «#top1, #right1, #right2, #right3, #right4, #right5, #right6, #mpu-video1, #bottom, #x01»;} else if (inPortadilla()) {hereAds += «#top1, #right1, #right2, #right3, #right4, #right5, #right6, #bottom, #x01»;} else if (bodyContains(‘archive’)) {//Se elimina #intext1 e #intext2 para que no se añada el placeholder dado que impide hacer click en los enlaceshereAds += «#top1, #right1, #right2, #bottom, #x01» + intexts;} else if (bodyContains(‘single’)) {//Se elimina #intext1 e #intext2 para que no se añada el placeholder dado que impide hacer click en el link de comentarioshereAds += «#top1, #right1, #right2, #right3, #bottom, #x01, #podcast_passback1» + intexts;// Ajuste para tag-no-publilet singlePostContent = document.querySelector(«#postContent>article»);if (singlePostContent.classList.contains(«tag-no-publi»)) return true;if(«» === hereAds) { return true; }let adSlots = document.querySelectorAll(hereAds);adSlots.forEach((ad, i) => {ad.parentElement.classList.add(«ad-slot-ph»)});return true;function bodyContains(className) {let bodyEl = document.querySelector(«body»);return bodyEl.classList.contains(className);function inPortadilla() {let portadas = [‘economia’, ‘deportes’, ‘baleares’, ‘andalucia’, ‘salud’, ‘alicante’, ‘tv’, ‘eurocopa’, ‘jjoo’, ‘mundial’, ‘elecciones’];let in_portadilla = false;portadas.forEach((item, i) => {if (bodyContains(item)) {in_portadilla = true;return;});return bodyContains(‘page’) && in_portadilla;function scrollQatarMenu() {let mundial_scroll = document.querySelector(‘#menu-mundial-qatar > ul’);$(mundial_scroll).find(‘li > a.active’).each(function(){if ($(this).hasClass(‘active’)) {let scroll_position = Math.floor(this.getBoundingClientRect().left) – Math.floor(mundial_scroll.getBoundingClientRect().left);mundial_scroll.scrollTo({top: 0,left:parseInt(scroll_position),behavior: ‘smooth’});});window.addEventListener(«DOMContentLoaded», function() {printTop1();sticky_top1();adParentClass();scrollQatarMenu();});

n’ +

‘

Cerrar sesión

n’ +

‘n’ +

»);



let isIExplore = (/MSIE (d+.d+);/.test(navigator.userAgent) || !!navigator.userAgent.match(/Trident.*rv:11./) || navigator.userAgent.indexOf(‘Edge’) !== -1);

if (isIExplore) {

$(‘.nav-socios-menu’).css(‘margin-top’, ‘0px’);

}



$(‘#okdiario-cabecera-pagina-socios’).click(function(event) {

event.preventDefault();

$(‘#menu-cabecera-pagina-socios’).toggleClass(‘hidden’);

$(‘#menu-cabecera-pagina-socios-content’).toggleClass(‘hidden’);

});



$(‘.okfaq’).click(function (event) {

event.preventDefault();

window.open(this.href);

return false;

});



$(‘.changePass’).click(function (event) {

event.preventDefault();

goToChangePasswordModal();

});



$(‘.logout’).click(function (event) {

event.preventDefault();

logout();

});

}



function goToChangePasswordModal(){

window.location.href=»#changeModal»;

}



function activeChangePasswordForm(){

printChangePasswordForm();

$(‘#okChangePasswordBtn’).click(function (event) {

event.preventDefault();

$(‘.ok-form-success’).addClass(‘hidden’);

$(‘.ok-form-email-error’).addClass(‘hidden’);

$(‘.ok-form-password-error’).addClass(‘hidden’);

let baseUrl = window.location.protocol + ‘//’ + window.location.hostname + ‘/socios/client-password’;

let email = $(‘#okChangePasswordform’).serializeArray()[0].value;

let password = $(‘#okChangePasswordform’).serializeArray()[1].value;

let repeatPassword = $(‘#okChangePasswordform’).serializeArray()[2].value;

if(validateEmail(email)){

if(validatePassword(password, repeatPassword)){

$.post(baseUrl, $(‘#okChangePasswordform’).serialize()).done(function (data) {

$(‘.ok-form-success’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

}).fail(function(data) {

$(‘.ok-form-success’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

});

}else{

$(‘.ok-form-password-error’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

}

}else{

$(‘.ok-form-email-error’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

}

});

}



function printChangePasswordForm() {

let changePasswordForm = ‘



‘

‘

‘ Cambiar password en el portal n’ + X n’ + n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘

‘ n’ + Nueva contraseña establecida n’ +

‘ Formato de correo electrónico incorrecto n’ +

‘ Las contraseñas deben ser iguales y contener un mínimo de 8 caracteres n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘ n’ + n’ +

‘

‘;

if($(«#changePasswordModal»).length == 0) {

$( «body» ).append(changePasswordForm);

}

}



function activeLoginForm() {



if ($(«.socios-link»).length) {

$(‘.nav-socios-menu’).addClass(‘hidden’);

$(‘.nav-socios-menu-content’).addClass(‘hidden’);

$(‘.socios-link’).click(function (event) {

event.preventDefault();

createLoginForm();

createRecoveryForm();

$(‘.ok-form-success’).addClass(‘hidden’);

goToLoginModal();

$(«#email»).focus();

$(‘#closeLoginFormLink’).click(function() {

var divLoginModal = document.getElementById(‘loginModal’);

divLoginModal.parentNode.removeChild(divLoginModal);

var divRecoveryModal = document.getElementById(‘recoveryModal’);

divRecoveryModal.parentNode.removeChild(divRecoveryModal);

});

$(‘#closeRecoveryFormLink’).click(function() {

var divLoginModal = document.getElementById(‘loginModal’);

divLoginModal.parentNode.removeChild(divLoginModal);

var divRecoveryModal = document.getElementById(‘recoveryModal’);

divRecoveryModal.parentNode.removeChild(divRecoveryModal);

});

});

}

}



function createLoginForm() {

printLoginForm();



initRememberMe();

$(‘.ok-form-error ‘).addClass(‘hidden’);



$(‘#okLoginBtn’).click(function (event) {

event.preventDefault();

$(‘.ok-form-error ‘).addClass(‘hidden’);

$(‘.loginLoader’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

let baseUrl = window.location.protocol + ‘//’ + window.location.hostname + ‘/socios/client-login’;

$.post(baseUrl, $(‘#okLoginForm’).serialize()).done(function( data ) {

let cookieValue = data.expiration_at != false ? ‘b326b5062b2f0e69046810717534cb09’ : ‘ns’;

createLoginCookie(‘f2da8790d54184f6c100d431d8e45430’, data.expiration_at, cookieValue);

createLoginCookie(‘f2da8790d54184f6c100d431d8e45430[value]’,data.expiration_at, cookieValue);

setRememberMe();

window.location.replace(window.location.protocol + ‘//’ + window.location.hostname);

}).fail(function(data) {

$(‘.loginLoader’).addClass(‘hidden’);

$(‘.ok-form-error ‘).removeClass(‘hidden’);

});

});

}



function createRecoveryForm() {

printRecoveryForm();

$(‘#okRecoveryBtn’).click(function (event) {

event.preventDefault();

$(‘.ok-form-success’).addClass(‘hidden’);

$(‘.ok-form-error’).addClass(‘hidden’);

let baseUrl = window.location.protocol + ‘//’ + window.location.hostname + ‘/socios/client-recovery’;

let email = $(‘#okRecoveryForm’).serializeArray()[0].value;

if(validateEmail(email)){

$.post(baseUrl, $(‘#okRecoveryForm’).serialize()).done(function (data) {

$(‘.ok-form-success’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

}).fail(function(data) {

$(‘.ok-form-success’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

});

}else{

$(‘.ok-form-error-recovery’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

}

});

}



function validateEmail(email) {

const re = /^(([^()[]\.,;:s@»]+(.[^()[]\.,;:s@»]+)*)|(«.+»))@(([[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}])|(([a-zA-Z-0-9]+.)+[a-zA-Z]{2,}))$/;

return re.test(email);

}



function validatePassword(password, repeatPassword){

if (password === repeatPassword && password.length >= 8){

return true;

}else{

return false;

}

}



function goToLoginModal(){

var cookieSocios = (document.cookie.match(/^(?:.*;)?s*f2da8790d54184f6c100d431d8e45430s*=s*([^;]+)(?:.*)?$/)||[,null])[1];

if(cookieSocios === null || cookieSocios === »){

window.location.href = ‘#loginModal’;

}

}



function printLoginForm() {

let loginForm = ‘



‘

‘

‘ Iniciar sesión en el portal n’ + X n’ + n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘

‘ n’ + Usuario o contraseña incorrectos n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘ n’ + n’ +

‘

‘;

if($(«#loginModal»).length == 0) {

$( «body» ).append(loginForm);

}

}



function goToRecoveryModal(){

window.location.href = ‘#recoveryModal’;

}



function printRecoveryForm() {

let recoveryForm = ‘



‘

‘

‘ Recuperar contraseña n’ + X n’ + n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘

‘ n’ + Correo electrónico de recuperación enviado n’ +

‘ Formato de correo electrónico incorrecto n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘ n’ +

‘ n’ + n’ +

‘

‘;

if($(«#recoveryModal»).length == 0) {

$( «body» ).append(recoveryForm);

}

}

function setRememberMe() {

if ($(‘#rememberme’).is(‘:checked’)) {

localStorage.okusername = $(‘#email’).val();

localStorage.okpass = $(‘#password’).val();

localStorage.okchkbox = $(‘#rememberme’).val();

} else {

localStorage.okusername = »;

localStorage.okpass = »;

localStorage.okchkbox = »;

}

}



function initRememberMe() {

if (localStorage.okchkbox && localStorage.okchkbox != ») {

$(‘#rememberme’).attr(‘checked’, ‘checked’);

$(‘#email’).val(localStorage.okusername);

$(‘#password’).val(localStorage.okpass);

} else {

$(‘#rememberme’).removeAttr(‘checked’);

$(‘#email’).val(»);

$(‘#password’).val(»);

}

}



function showSociosButtons(){

fixIosSocios();

$(‘.socios-okclub’).removeClass(‘hidden’);

}



function fixIosSocios() {

let isIos = /iPad|iPhone|iPod/.test(navigator.userAgent) && !window.MSStream;

if (isIos && screen.width 767){

//Modificamos imagen de publicidad del MPUVideo1 si existe

if($(‘#mpu-video1’).length){

var imgSociosMpuVideo1 = document.createElement(«IMG»);

imgSociosMpuVideo1.setAttribute(«src», «/web/themes/v10/socios/_img/socios_300X250.jpg»);

document.querySelector(«#mpu-video1»).appendChild(imgSociosMpuVideo1);

}

//Obtenemos los items de publicidad.

var divsPublicidad = document.querySelectorAll(‘.publicidad’);



divsPublicidad.forEach(function(el){

//Crear variables con las imagenes de 300×600 y 300×250.

var imgSocios300x250 = document.createElement(«IMG»);

var imgSocios300x600 = document.createElement(«IMG»);

imgSocios300x250.setAttribute(«src», «/web/themes/v10/socios/_img/socios_300X250.jpg»);

imgSocios300x600.setAttribute(«src», «/web/themes/v10/socios/_img/socios_300x600.jpg»);

imgSocios300x250.setAttribute(«style», «margin: auto; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center;»);

imgSocios300x600.setAttribute(«style», «margin: auto; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center;»);



//Añadimos las imágenes a los huecos publicitarios de la portada.

if(el.className.includes(‘300×250’) != false){

var itemPubli = el.firstElementChild;

itemPubli.innerHTML = »;

itemPubli.appendChild(imgSocios300x250);



}else if(el.className.includes(‘300×600’) != false){

var itemPubli = el.firstElementChild;

itemPubli.innerHTML = »;

itemPubli.appendChild(imgSocios300x600);



}

});

}

}

/*Cargar publi de socios en portada, deportes y economía – END*/

function posicionate () {

var article = sessionStorage.getItem(«article»);



if (article) {

var coord = $(‘article[data-id=»‘+article+'»]’).offset();

if(typeof coord === «undefined») return;

var total = parseInt(coord.top) – parseInt($(‘.mega’).height());



window.scrollTo(0, total);

}

}



function saveArticle (article) {

var dataId = $(article).attr(‘data-id’);



sessionStorage.setItem(«article», dataId);

}



function goLink(link) {

window.location.href = link;

return false;

}



// Navegacion de los blogs

function navigateBlogs(category) {

$(‘.category-ul’).addClass(‘category-hidden’);

$(‘#images-‘+category).removeClass(‘category-hidden’);

}



//Animación de todos los valores

function tickerAnimationEconomicAll() {

var tickerContainer = $(‘.prices-data-container.economic-all’)

var tickerList = $(‘.economic-all .prices-data-list’);

var tickerItem = $(‘.economic-all .price-data-wrapper’);



//Si el primer elemento del carrusel, está fuera de la vista

if ((tickerItem.eq(0).offset().left + tickerItem.eq(0).width())

‘);

percentageChange.eq(i).addClass(«percentage-change-red»);

percentageChange.eq(i).removeClass(«percentage-change-green»);

}

//Positivo

else if (res.tickers[j].pcp.substring(0, 1) == ‘+’) {

changeDirection.eq(i).html(‘‘);

percentageChange.eq(i).addClass(«percentage-change-green»);

percentageChange.eq(i).removeClass(«percentage-change-red»);

}

}

}

}



function hideFeaturedMenu(){

$(‘.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-container’).slideUp(«normal»);

$(«.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-container»).removeClass(«activa»);

$(«.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-top-title»).removeClass(«activa»);

//$(document).click(function (){});

}

function showFeaturedMenu(){

$(‘.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-container’).slideDown(«normal»);

$(«.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-container»).addClass(«activa»);

//Mover el icono

$(«.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-top-title»).addClass(«activa»);

//al pulsar fuera del menú, ocultarlo

$(document).on(«click touchend touch», function (event) {



// Si se ha pulsado en el boton de desplegar/ocultar el menu, entonces no se oculta

// ya que se encargara el evento de la funcion featuredMenu().

if (!$(event.target).closest(«.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-top-title»).length &&

$(‘.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-container’).hasClass(«activa»)) {

hideFeaturedMenu();

}

});

}



/*Menú de destacados, mostrar más elementos al hacer clic*/

function featuredMenu(){

$(«.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-top-title»).click(function(event){

event.stopPropagation();



// Si esta escondido el menu.

if(!$(‘.okdiario-destacados-dropdown-container’).hasClass(«activa»)){

// Mostrar

showFeaturedMenu()

} else{

hideFeaturedMenu()

}



});

//Añado el evento onclik para todo el LI

$(«.okdiario-destacados-dropdown > li»).on(«click», function (){

window.location = $(this).find(«a»).first().attr(«href»);

return false;

});

//Elementos del menú destacados



var options = $(«.okdiario-destacados-container li»).get().reverse();

if(options.length > 0){

$(options).each(

function (index, element){

//Si están ocultos (overflow)…

if (index ul > li:has(ul)’).addClass(‘desplegable’);

$(‘.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu-auxiliar > ul > li > ul > li:has(ul)’).addClass(‘desplegable-sub’);

$(‘.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu-auxiliar > ul > li.desplegable > a,.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu-auxiliar > ul > li.desplegable > span’).after(‘‘);

$(‘.desplegable-sub > a’).after(‘‘);





$(‘.desplegable-sub i’).click(function() {

if($(this).parent().find(‘ul’).length >0){

var comprobar = $(this).next();

$(‘.menu-item-object-custom li’).removeClass(‘activa’);

$(this).closest(‘li’).addClass(‘activa’);

if((comprobar.is(‘ul’)) && (comprobar.is(‘:visible’))) {

$(this).closest(‘li’).removeClass(‘activa’);

comprobar.slideUp(‘normal’);

}

if((comprobar.is(‘ul’)) && (!comprobar.is(‘:visible’))) {

$(‘.menu-item-object-custom ul ul:visible’).slideUp(‘normal’);

comprobar.slideDown(‘normal’);

}

}

});



$(‘.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu-auxiliar > ul > li.desplegable i’).not(‘.desplegable-sub i’).click(function() {

if($(this).parent().find(‘ul’).length >0){

var comprobar = $(this).next();

$(‘.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu-auxiliar li’).not(‘li.desplegable-sub’).removeClass(‘activa’);

$(this).closest(‘li’).addClass(‘activa’);

if((comprobar.is(‘ul’)) && (comprobar.is(‘:visible’))) {

$(this).closest(‘li’).closest(‘li’).removeClass(‘activa’);

comprobar.slideUp(‘normal’);

}

if((comprobar.is(‘ul’)) && (!comprobar.is(‘:visible’))) {

$(‘.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu-auxiliar ul ul:visible’).slideUp(‘normal’);

comprobar.slideDown(‘normal’);

}

}

});

}



function searchButton(){

/*EN LA CABECERA, TODAS LAS PAGINAS*/

$(«.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-search-icon»).click(function(){

$(«.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-search»).toggleClass(«active»);

//$(«.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-search-form»).toggleClass(«active»);

if ($(«.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu»).hasClass(«active»)){

$(«.all»).removeClass(«active»);

$(«.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu»).toggleClass(«active»);

$(«.okd-cabecera-inferior-izquierda-nav-menu»).removeClass(«active2»);

$(‘.burger-box’).removeClass(‘open’);

}

});

}



/**

* itera las porpiedades css de offsetArray para obtener los estilos computados como enteros.

* @param {array} offsetArray

* @param {HTMLObjectElement} element

* @returns Int newOffset

*/

function loopOffsets(offsetArray, element) {

// declaramos variable delimitada

let newOffset = 0;



// computed style element

let cse = window.getComputedStyle(element);



// iteramos el array con propiedades css que se pasa como parámetro

offsetArray.forEach((item, index) => {

// comprobamos que haya estilo computado

if («» != cse.getPropertyValue(item) && «undefined» != cse.getPropertyValue(item)) {

// sacamos el entero y lo sumamos

newOffset += parseInt(cse.getPropertyValue(item));

}

// comprobamos que haya estilo en el nodo, por si se le ha asignado dirante la carga

if(«» != element.style.getPropertyValue(item) && «undefined» != element.style.getPropertyValue(item)){

// sacamos el entero y lo sumamos

newOffset += parseInt(element.style.getPropertyValue(item));

}

});

return newOffset;

}

/**

* Itera los hijos del header y obtiene sus alturas, bordes y márgenes para sacar mas limpiamente el sticky-top

* @param {HTMLObjectElement} element

* @param {Integer} offset

* @returns {Integer} offset

*/

function getOffsets(element, offset) {

// declaramos un array con las propiedades

// de las que queremos obtener valor entero

let offsetArray = [

«borderTop»,

«borderBottom»,

«marginTop»,

«marginBottom»,

];



// computed style header

let csh = window.getComputedStyle(element);



// Primero sumamos la altura y los offsets del header

offset += parseInt(csh.height);

offset += loopOffsets(offsetArray, element);



// iteramos con for porque es una colección

for (let ele of element.children) {

// sacamos offsets a cada elemento y

offset += loopOffsets(offsetArray, ele);



// loopeamos sticky-container para sacar la altura de cabecera-superior

// que es el que se tiene que dejar ver

// nos metemos en sticky-container para manejar las excepciones de desktop y mobile

if (ele.classList.contains(«okd-cabecera-sticky-container»)) {

for (let e of ele.children){

// le añadimos sus offsets

offset += loopOffsets(offsetArray, e);

// Comprobamos que estamos en cabecera-superior

// para poder dejar a la vista esa franja

if (e.classList.contains(‘okd-cabecera-superior’)) {

let cssc = window.getComputedStyle(e);

// le quitamos la altura de cabecera-superior

offset -= parseInt(cssc.height) + loopOffsets(offsetArray, e);

} else if (window.innerWidth { logoLink.classList.add(item); });



if(bodyClassList.contains(‘category-corazon’)){

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘okdiario_sunset_logos_especiales_cabecera.png’:’logos_cabecera_especiales.png’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘width: 116px;background-size: 128px; background-position: center -123px;’;

}else if(bodyClassList.contains(‘category-fichajes’)){

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘okdiario_sunset_logos_especiales_cabecera.png’:’logos_cabecera_especiales.png’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘width: 116px;background-size: 128px; background-position: center -80px;’;

}else if(bodyClassList.contains(‘tv’)){

logoOkdScrolled = ‘okdiariotv-logo.svg’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘width:90px;background-size: 90px; background-position: center -12px;’;

}else if(bodyClassList.contains(‘happyfm’)){

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘logo-okd-happyfm-noche.svg’ : ‘logo-okd-happyfm.svg’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘background-size: 128px; background-position: center;’;

} else if (bodyClassList.contains(‘baleares’)) {

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘logo-baleares-night.svg’ : ‘logo-baleares.svg’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘background-position: center;’;

} else if (bodyClassList.contains(‘aragon’)) {

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘logos-okd/logo-okaragon-negativo.svg’ : ‘logos-okd/logo-okaragon.svg’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘background-size: auto 28px; background-position: center;’;

} else if (bodyClassList.contains(‘okgreen’) || (bodyClassList.contains(‘okclub’) && bodyClassList.contains(‘okgreen’))) {

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘okgreen/logo-okgreen-night.png’ : ‘okgreen/logo-okgreen.png’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘background-position: center; background-size: contain;’;

} else if (bodyClassList.contains(‘okclub’)) {

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘logo-okclub-night.svg’ : ‘logo-okclub.svg’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘background-position: center; background-size: contain;’;

} else if (logo.classList.contains(‘logo-hispanidad’)) {

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘logo-hispanidad-noche.png’ : ‘logo-hispanidad-dia.png’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘background-position: center; background-size: contain;’;

} else if (bodyClassList.contains(‘salud’)) {

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘logo-salud.png’ : ‘logo-salud-negro.png’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘background-position: center; background-size: 65%;’;

} else {

logoOkdScrolled = (null !== nightMode) ? ‘logo_okd_azul_night.png’ : ‘logo_okd_azul.png’;

backgroundSizePositionAndWidth = ‘background-size: contain; background-position: center;’;

}

var tickSvg = («» == tickLogoColor(bodyClassList)) ? «» : » url(‘/web/themes/v10/css/_img/»+tickLogoColor(bodyClassList)+»‘),»;

if (logo.classList.contains(‘logo-hispanidad’)){

tickSvg = »;

}

logoLink.style.cssText = «display: block; height: 40px; width: 150px; background-image:»+tickSvg+» url(‘/web/themes/v10/css/_img/»+logoOkdScrolled+»‘);»+backgroundSizePositionAndWidth+» background-repeat: no-repeat;»;



let lastScroll = window.scrollY;

let isScrollingDown = true;

let isScrollingUp = !isScrollingDown;

const cabeceraScrolledHeight = 40;

document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function(e){

let cabeceraBottom = document.getElementById(‘okd-cabecera’).getBoundingClientRect().bottom;



if (cabeceraBottom = lastScroll;

isScrollingUp = !isScrollingDown;

lastScroll = window.scrollY;

});



}



function logoScrolled(superiorCentroInner, logoLink){

superiorCentroInner.innerHTML = »;

superiorCentroInner.appendChild(logoLink);



}



function logoTop(superiorCentroInner){

superiorCentroInner.innerHTML = ‘El sitio de los inconformistas’;

if (document.body.classList.contains(‘baleares’)) {

superiorCentroInner.innerHTML = ‘Las noticias que los demás no le contarán’;

}

}



function tickLogoColor(bodyClassList){



var tickFile = ‘tick-okd.svg’;



let clases = {

‘con_tick’ :[

‘economia’,

‘deportes’,

‘investigacion’,

‘opinion’,

‘look’,

‘trailer’,

‘sociedad’,

‘category-video’,

‘eurocopa’,

‘andalucia’,

‘okclub’,

‘juegos-olimpicos’,

‘igualdad-deporte’,

‘recetas’,

‘mundial’,

‘loteria-navidad’

],

‘sin_tick’ :[

‘category-corazon’,

‘category-fichajes’,

‘category-tv’,

‘tv’,

‘happyfm’,

‘salud’,

‘okclub’,

‘okgreen’,

‘aragon’

]

};

try {

for(classArray in clases) {

if (‘con_tick’ === classArray) {

let conTick = clases[classArray];

for(clase in conTick){

if(bodyClassList.contains(conTick[clase])){

// igualdad-deporte tiene que llevar el mismo logo y cabecera que deportes,

// así que le cambiamos la clase para el tick y prau

if («igualdad-deporte» == conTick[clase]) {

conTick[clase] = «deportes»;

}

tickFile = ‘tick-okd-‘+conTick[clase] + ‘.svg’;

if(«category-video» == conTick[clase] && (bodyClassList.contains(«archive») || bodyClassList.contains(«single»))){

tickFile = ‘tick-okd-video.svg’;

}

}

}



} else if (‘sin_tick’ === classArray){

let sinTick = clases[classArray];

for(clase in sinTick){

if(bodyClassList.contains(sinTick[clase])){

tickFile = »;

}

}



}

}



} catch (error) {

console.error(‘Error cargando el logo scrolled ‘, error);

}



return tickFile;



}



// Sticky buttons

function stickyButtons(){

var superiorDerecha = document.querySelector(‘.okd-cabecera-superior-derecha’);

var sociosOkClub = document.querySelector(‘.socios-okclub’);



var fecha = document.querySelector(‘.okd-cabecera-superior-derecha-fecha’);

var actualizacion = document.querySelector(‘.okd-cabecera-superior-derecha-actualizacion’);



var fechaClone = fecha.cloneNode(true);

var actualizacionClone = actualizacion.cloneNode(true);



var socios = document.querySelector(‘.alta’);

var donacion = document.querySelector(‘.apoyanos’);



if(null != socios && null != donacion){

var sociosClone = socios.cloneNode(true);

var donacionClone = donacion.cloneNode(true);

let nightMode = document.getElementById(‘night-mode’);



document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function(e){

var buttonsBottom = sociosOkClub.getBoundingClientRect().bottom;

bottomValue = -35;

if(bottomValue == buttonsBottom){

buttonsScrolled(superiorDerecha, sociosOkClub, sociosClone, donacionClone, fecha, actualizacion);



}else if (bottomValue 767 && !document.querySelector(‘body’).classList.contains(‘okmotor’) && !document.querySelector(‘body’).classList.contains(‘okgreen’)){

stickyLogo();

stickyButtons();

}



function showImages() {

$(‘body:not(.home, .page.economia, .page.deportes) article’).find(‘img’).each(function() {

var imageSrc = «data-mobile»;

if ($(window).width() > 767) {

imageSrc = «data-desktop»;

}

if (this.getAttribute(imageSrc)) {

this.setAttribute(‘src’, this.getAttribute(imageSrc));

}

});

}



function scrollToTop () {

var settings = {

min: 200,

inDelay: 600,

outDelay: 400,

containerID: ‘toTop’,

scrollSpeed: 500,

};

var isHidden = true;

var toTop = $(‘#’ + settings.containerID);

var scrollPos = 0;



toTop.click(function(e) {

e.preventDefault();

$(‘html, body’).animate( {scrollTop : 0}, settings.scrollSpeed );



});



$(window).scroll(function() {

var height = $(this).scrollTop();

if($(window).scrollTop() + $(window).height() == $(document).height()) {

toTop.css(«opacity», «1»);

isHidden = false;

} else {

if(height > scrollPos) { //scroll down

toTop.css(«opacity», «0»);

isHidden = true;

} else { //scroll up

if (height > settings.min && isHidden) {

toTop.css(«opacity», «1»);

isHidden = false;

} else if(height 1024 && $(‘.aux-col’).length && isIExplore) {

$(window).scroll(function () {

let banner = $(«#» + id);

let container = $(«#» + id).parent();

let bannerBottom = (banner.offset().top + banner.height());

let containerBottom = (container.offset().top + container.height());

if (banner.height() = containerBottom – 40);

let isInContainerTop = (banner.offset().top >= container.offset().top – 40);

//Cabecera

let okdiarioCabeceraTop = $(«#okd-cabecera»).offset().top;

let okdiarioCabeceraBottom = okdiarioCabeceraTop + $(«#okd-cabecera»).height();

if (okdiarioCabeceraBottom >= container.offset().top – 20 && okdiarioCabeceraTop container.offset().top && banner.css(«position») == «absolute») {

banner.css(«position», «fixed»);

banner.css(«top», «31px»);

banner.css(«padding-top»,»20px»);

}



//Si llega al top del container

if (okdiarioCabeceraBottom 1024 && $(‘.aux-col’).length) {

$(window).scroll(function() {



//let content_coordinates = document.getElementsByClassName(«content»)[0].getBoundingClientRect();

//if ((content_coordinates.bottom – content_coordinates.top) > 2200) {

let screenState = {

cabecera: {

top: $(«#okd-cabecera»).offset().top,

bottom: $(«#okd-cabecera»).offset().top + $(«#okd-cabecera»).height()

},

right: {

top: $(«#»+banner_id).offset().top,

bottom: $(«#»+banner_id).offset().top + $(«#»+banner_id).height()

},

rightAnterior: {

top: 0,

bottom: 0

},

lastNews: {

top: $(last_news).length ? $(last_news).offset().top : 0,

bottom: $(last_news).length ? $(last_news).offset().top + $(last_news).height() : 0,

},

lastNewsAll: {

top: $(last_news_all).length ? $(last_news_all).offset().top : 0,

bottom: $(last_news_all).length ? $(last_news_all).offset().top + $(last_news_all).height() : 0,

},

footerPage: {

top: $(«#footerPage»).offset().top

},

adBottom: {

exists: ($(bottom_id).length && $(bottom_id).css(«display») != «nome»),

top: ($(bottom_id).length && $(bottom_id).css(«display») != «nome») ? $(bottom_id).offset().top : 0

},

adBlockHeight: $(«.ad-block:eq(«+ad_block_index+»)»).height(),

prevElementBottom: 0,

bottomElementTop: 0,

status: false,

isInBottom: false,

};



//init rightAnterior values

let adBlockIndexAnterior = ad_block_index – 1;

if(adBlockIndexAnterior != null && adBlockIndexAnterior != ‘undefined’ && adBlockIndexAnterior >= 0 && $(«.ad-block:eq(«+adBlockIndexAnterior+»)»).length){

screenState.rightAnterior.top = $(«.ad-block:eq(«+adBlockIndexAnterior+»)»).offset().top;

screenState.rightAnterior.bottom = screenState.rightAnterior.top + $(«.ad-block:eq(«+adBlockIndexAnterior+»)»).height();

}

//Init espacio disponible entre elemento anterior y bottom

screenState.prevElementBottom = Math.max(screenState.rightAnterior.bottom, screenState.lastNews.bottom, screenState.lastNewsAll.bottom);

screenState.bottomElementTop = screenState.adBottom.exists ? screenState.adBottom.top : screenState.footerPage.top;



//Compruebo que no está en el bottom, para no hacer sticky

screenState.isInBottom = (screenState.adBottom.exists && screenState.right.bottom >= screenState.adBottom.top – 40) ||

(!screenState.adBottom.exists && screenState.right.bottom >= screenState.footerPage.top -40);





//Si no hay espacio suficiente no se hace sticky

if (screenState.adBlockHeight 500 && screenState.bottomElementTop – screenState.prevElementBottom > 750)) {

// Si la cabecera llega a la posición del banner que se va a hacer sticky

if (screenState.cabecera.bottom >= screenState.right.top && screenState.cabecera.top = screenState.adBottom.top – 20) {

screenState.status = ‘AD_BOTTOM_ABSOLUTE’;

$(«.ad-block:eq(«+ad_block_index+»)»).css(«position», «absolute»);

$(«.ad-block:eq(«+ad_block_index+»)»).css(«top», screenState.right.top-(screenState.right.bottom-screenState.adBottom.top+40));

}

} else {

if (screenState.right.bottom >= screenState.footerPage.top -20) {

screenState.status = ‘PAGE_BOTTOM_ABSOLUTE’;

$(«.ad-block:eq(«+ad_block_index+»)»).css(«position», «absolute»);

$(«.ad-block:eq(«+ad_block_index+»)»).css(«top», screenState.right.top – (screenState.right.bottom – screenState.footerPage.top + 40));

}

}





// Si la cabecera deja de estar sobre el right sticky se hace sticky

if (screenState.cabecera.bottom .branded-lotusbc»).length || $(«#branded-container > .branded-jaguarbc»).length || $(«#branded-container > .branded-festinabc»).length;

let intextActive = true;

if (checkBodyClass(‘paged’)) return true;

intext1 = intextActive ? »:»;

var windowWidth = window.innerWidth;

let hasNotNoIntextTag = !document.body.classList.contains(‘tag-no-intext’);

let maxWidth1023 = window.matchMedia(‘(max-width: 1023px)’);

if( $(‘body’).hasClass(‘single’) && $(‘.content-video’).length no_intexts_bc && intextActive) {

$(‘.entry-content h3:eq(1)’).before($(‘

‘+intext1+’

‘));

}

//Banner publi Right2

if ($(‘.entry-content h3:eq(1)’).length) { //Según cómo maqueten los títulos

$(‘.entry-content h3:eq(1)’).before($(‘#adAfterP2’));

}

if ($(‘.entry-content p>span.title2:eq(1)’).length) { //Según cómo maqueten los títulos

$(‘.entry-content p>span.title2:eq(1)’).parent().before($(‘#adAfterP2’));

}

//Banner publi Intext2

if (1 > no_intexts_bc) {

$(‘.entry-content’).append($(‘

‘+intext1+’

‘));//Banner publi Right3$(‘.entry-content’).append($(‘#adAfterLastP’));} else if($(‘.okdiario-directo’).length) { //Si directo//Banner publi right1 mobile$(‘.entry-content span.comment-text’).first().after($(‘#adAfterP1’));//Banner publi Right2if ($(‘.entry-content span.comment-text’).length > 2) {//Banner publi right2 mobile$(‘.entry-content span.comment-text:eq(1)’).after($(‘#adAfterP2’));//Banner publi right3 mobileif($(‘.entry-content span.comment-text’).length > 4){$(‘.entry-content span.comment-text:eq(4)’).after($(‘#adAfterLastP’));} else {//Banner publi right2 mobile$(‘.entry-content’).append($(‘#adAfterP2’));} else if ($(‘.gallery-image-container’).length) { //Si tiene galería//Banner publi intext1 mobileif (1 > no_intexts_bc && intextActive) {$(‘.entry-content p’).first().after($(‘

‘));

}

//Banner publi right1 mobile

$(‘.entry-content p’).first().after($(‘#adAfterP1’));

//rigth2 debajo de la primera foto

$(‘.gallery-image-container > figcaption’).first().after($(‘#adAfterP2’));

//rigth3 al final del post antes de taboola

$(‘#galleryRight3Container’).html($(‘#adAfterLastP’));

// if ($(‘.entry-content p’).length > 2 && 1 > no_intexts_bc) { //El resto intext igual que están en el single standar

// //Banner publi intext2 mobile

// $(‘.entry-content p:eq(2)’).after($(‘

‘+intext1+’

‘));// }// else {//Banner publi intext2 mobile// if (1 > no_intexts_bc) {// $(‘.entry-content’).append($(‘‘));// }// }} else { //Si no recetas, ni directo, ni tiene galeria/*No cargamos intexts en post de endesa*///Banner publi intext1 mobileif (1 > no_intexts_bc && intextActive) {$(‘.entry-content p’).first().after($(‘

‘));

}

//Banner publi right1 mobile

$(‘.entry-content p’).first().after($(‘#adAfterP1’));

if ($(‘.entry-content p’).length > 2) { //Si tiene mas de 2 parrafos

//Banner publi intext2 mobile

// if (1 > no_intexts_bc) {

// $(‘.entry-content p:eq(2)’).after($(‘

‘ + intext1 + ‘

‘));// }//Banner publi right2 mobile después del segundo párrafo$(‘.entry-content p:eq(1)’).after($(‘#adAfterP2’));//Banner publi right3 mobileif ($(‘.entry-content p’).length > 3) { //Si tiene mas de 3 parrafos$(‘.entry-content p’).text().trim();$(‘.entry-content p:empty()’).remove();$(‘.entry-content p:not(:empty())’).last().before($(‘#adAfterLastP’));} else { //Si tiene 3 parrafos o menos$(‘.entry-content p’).last().after($(‘#adAfterLastP’));else { //Si tiene 2 parrafos o menos//Banner publi intext2 mobile// if (1 > no_intexts_bc) {// $(‘.entry-content’).append($(‘‘));// }//Banner publi right2 mobile$(‘.entry-content’).append($(‘#adAfterP2’));//Banner publi right3 mobile$(‘.entry-content p’).last().after($(‘#adAfterLastP’));} else { //Para pantallas > 1023if (1 > no_intexts_bc && intextActive) {if($(‘body’).hasClass(‘recetas’)) { //Si recetas$(‘.entry-content p:eq(0)’).after($(‘

‘));



// $(‘.entry-content h3:eq(1)’).before($(‘

‘ + intext1 + ‘

‘));} else { //Si no recetasif ($(‘.entry-content p’).length > 2) { //Si tiene mas de 2 parrafos// Banner publi intext1 desktop$(‘.entry-content p:eq(2)’).after($(‘

‘));

}

if ($(‘.entry-content p’).length > 4) { //Si tiene mas de 4 parrafos

// Banner publi intext2 desktop

// $(‘.entry-content p:eq(4)’).after($(‘

‘));//Publicidad para los articulos de tipo DIRECTO versión mobileif($(‘body’).hasClass(‘post-template-directos’) && windowWidth .comment-text’).first().after($(‘#adAfterP1’));//Banner publi Right2$(‘.okdiario-directo > .comment-text:eq(2)’).after($(‘#adAfterP2’));//Banner publi Right3if ($(‘.okdiario-directo > .comment-text:eq(5)’).length) {$(‘.okdiario-directo > .comment-text:eq(5)’).after($(‘#adAfterLastP’));} else {$(‘.okdiario-directo > .comment-text’).last().after($(‘#adAfterLastP’));/* START DIRECTO Y ÚLTIMA HORA/* Animación tipo slider para los menús */function startMenuAnimation(name) {if ($(‘#menu-okd-‘ + name + ‘ li’).length > 1) {var menuItems = $(‘#menu-okd-‘ + name + ‘ li’);var currentIndex = 0;/* Animación automática */var menuInterval = setInterval(intervalAnimation, 10000);function intervalAnimation() {if (currentIndex != menuItems.length – 1) {currentIndex++;slideFromRight(menuItems, currentIndex – 1, currentIndex);else {currentIndex = 0;slideFromRight(menuItems, menuItems.length – 1, currentIndex);// Listener flecha izquierda$(‘.flechas-navegacion.’ + name + ‘ i’).eq(0).click(function() {clearInterval(menuInterval);if (currentIndex > 0) {currentIndex–;slideFromLeft(menuItems, currentIndex + 1, currentIndex);menuInterval = setInterval(intervalAnimation, 8000);else {currentIndex = menuItems.length – 1;slideFromLeft(menuItems, 0, currentIndex);menuInterval = setInterval(intervalAnimation, 8000);});// Listener flecha derecha$(‘.flechas-navegacion.’ + name + ‘ i’).eq(1).click(function() {clearInterval(menuInterval);if (currentIndex != menuItems.length – 1) {currentIndex++;slideFromRight(menuItems, currentIndex – 1, currentIndex);menuInterval = setInterval(intervalAnimation, 8000);else {currentIndex = 0;slideFromRight(menuItems, menuItems.length – 1, currentIndex);menuInterval = setInterval(intervalAnimation, 8000);});// Deslizar nuevo elemento desde la derechafunction slideFromRight(menuItems, prevIndex, currentIndex) {menuItems.eq(prevIndex).animate({left: ‘-120%’}, 2000, function() {menuItems.css(‘left’, ‘120%’);menuItems.eq(currentIndex).animate({left: ‘0’}, 2000);});//Comportamiento de CatFishfunction navigationCatfish(){var OKD_catfish = document.getElementById(«okd-catfish»);var OKD_btn_CatFish= document.getElementById(«catfish-btn»);var scroll = 700;var code_home = ‘

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(«portada_sticky»); }); ‘+’ipt>

‘;

var code_seccion = ‘

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(«seccion_sticky»); }); ‘+’ipt>

‘;

var code_article = ‘

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(«articulo_sticky»); }); ‘+’ipt>

‘;



if ($(‘.home’).length){

var scroll = 4500;

}

//Aplicamos únicamente a dispositivos mobile.

if (screen.width = scroll){

//Eliminamos las clases catfish-start y hide-catfish

OKD_catfish.classList.remove(‘catfish-start’);

OKD_catfish.classList.remove(‘hide-catfish’);

//En caso de que sea secciones

if($(‘#seccion_sticky’).length hace referencia a la «portadilla» okdinero

page-id-1664219 => hace referencia a la «portadilla» okdeportes

page-id-2242606 => hace referencia a la «portadilla» diario-madridista

*/

let in_portada_salud = $(‘body’).hasClass(‘page’) && $(‘body’).hasClass(‘salud’);

if($(‘#archiveContent’).length || $(‘.page-id-796511’).length || $(‘.page-id-1664219’).length || $(‘.page-id-2242606’).length || $(‘body’).hasClass(‘ultimas-noticias’) || ($(‘body’).hasClass(‘page’) && $(‘body’).hasClass(‘baleares’)) || true == in_portada_salud ){

code = code_seccion;

}

//En caso de que sea home

if($(‘#contentHome’).length && $(‘#portada_sticky’).length googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(«portada_sticky_brand»); }); ‘+’ipt>’;

var code_seccion = ‘

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(«seccion_sticky_brand»); }); ‘+’ipt>

‘;



if ($(‘.home’).length){

var scroll = 4500;

}

//Aplicamos únicamente a dispositivos desktop.

if (screen.width > 1023 && «undefinied» != OKD_catfish_heavy && null !=OKD_catfish_heavy && «undefined» != OKD_catfish_heavy && null != OKD_btn_CatFish_Heavy) {

//Cuando se muestra con scroll superior a 1000

if (window.pageYOffset >= scroll){

//Eliminamos las clases catfish-heavy-start y hide-catfish-heavy

OKD_catfish_heavy.classList.remove(‘catfish-heavy-start’);

OKD_catfish_heavy.classList.remove(‘hide-catfish-heavy’);

//En caso de que sea secciones

if($(‘#seccion_sticky_brand’).length = videoParentOffset – 60 && !videoDM.classList.contains(‘featured-video-closed’)) {

//Añadimos clase

videoDM.classList.add(‘sticky-to-top’);

//Añadimos retardo a la aparición del boton close

if ($(‘#’ + anchorId).hasClass(‘btn-close-printed’)) {

btnclose.classList.add(‘btn-close-shown’);

} else {

let tm = setTimeout(function () {

btnclose.classList.add(‘btn-close-shown’);

$(‘#’ + anchorId).addClass(‘btn-close-printed’);

clearTimeout(tm);

}, 7000);

}



} else {

//Comprobamos que exista y eliminamos la clase

if (videoDM.classList.contains(‘sticky-to-top’)) {

videoDM.classList.remove(‘sticky-to-top’);

}

}

}

}

/* FUNCIONALIDAD STICKY-TO-TOP EN VIDEOS DM VERSIÓN MOBILE – START */



/*LOAD SKY unicamente cuando la pantalla sea mayor de 1280px que es cuando se muestran*/

function loadSkys(){

var code_sky_izquierda = »;

var code_sky_derecha = »;



//Se aplica únicamente a pantallas mayores de 1080 y que sean secciones

if(screen.width > 1280 && $(‘#postContent’).length 767) {

let sky_dcha = document.getElementById(‘sky-derecha’);

let sky_izda = document.getElementById(‘sky-derecha’);

let top1BoundingTop = document.getElementById(‘okd_top1_original’).getBoundingClientRect().top;



if (null !==sky_dcha && 0 767 && typeof sky_izquierda !== ‘undefined’

&& sky_izquierda !== null && typeof sky_derecha !== ‘undefined’

&& sky_derecha !== null) {



// declaramos su posición fixed de entrada, y le damos el mismo top que ok-top-1

sky_izquierda.style.position = ‘fixed’;

sky_derecha.style.position = ‘fixed’;

sky_izquierda.style.top = inital_top + ‘px’;

sky_derecha.style.top = inital_top + ‘px’;



// podemos dejar de escuchar scroll por intersectionObserver

document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function() {

let header = document.getElementById(«okd-cabecera»);

headerBottom = header.getBoundingClientRect().bottom;



if (headerBottom 768 && $(‘body’).hasClass(‘single’) && ($(‘body’).hasClass(‘recetas’) || $(‘body’).hasClass(‘howto’) || $(‘body’).hasClass(‘deportes’))) {

$(‘#bottom’).remove();

}

}



/* CountDown de Javier Cárdenas – BORRAR CUANDO YA NO HAGA FALTA PLZ */

if($(«#cardenas-cuenta-atras»).length){

var diasDiv = document.getElementById(‘dias’);

var horasDiv = document.getElementById(‘horas’);

var minutosDiv = document.getElementById(‘minutos’);



var fechaCardenas = new Date(«Sep 6, 2021 06:59:59»).getTime();



var cardenasCounter = setInterval(function(){

var ahora = new Date().getTime();

var cuantoQueda = fechaCardenas – ahora;

var dias = Math.floor(cuantoQueda / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));

var horas = Math.floor((cuantoQueda % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24))/(1000 * 60 * 60));

var minutos = Math.floor((cuantoQueda % (1000 * 60 * 60))/ (1000 * 60));

var segundos = Math.floor((cuantoQueda % (1000 * 60)) / 1000);



horasDiv.innerHTML = «

«+ horas + «horas

«;

minutosDiv.innerHTML = «

«+ minutos + «minutos

«;

diasDiv.innerHTML = «

«+ dias + «dias

«;



if (cuantoQueda span’).forEach(function (tab, index) {

tab.addEventListener(‘click’, function(event) {

let childNumber = index + 1;

if (!tab.classList.contains(‘tab-active’)) {

document.querySelector(‘.double-widget-container .double-widget-container-tabs > span:nth-child(‘ + ((childNumber % 2) + 1) + ‘)’).classList.remove(‘tab-active’);

tab.classList.add(‘tab-active’);

document.querySelector(‘.double-widget-container .double-widget-container-widgets .widget.most-viewed:nth-child(‘ + ((childNumber % 2) + 1) + ‘)’).style.display = ‘none’;

document.querySelector(‘.double-widget-container .double-widget-container-widgets .widget.most-viewed:nth-child(‘ + childNumber + ‘)’).style.display = ‘block’;

}

});

});

}









/*! jQuery & Zepto Lazy v1.7.6 – http://jquery.eisbehr.de/lazy – MIT&GPL-2.0 license – Copyright 2012-2017 Daniel ‘Eisbehr’ Kern */

!function(t,e){«use strict»;function r(r,a,i,u,l){function f(){L=t.devicePixelRatio>1,i=c(i),a.delay>=0&&setTimeout(function(){s(!0)},a.delay),(a.delaye.top&&-n e.left&&-n =0?w:w=n(t).width()}function h(){return B>=0?B:B=n(t).height()}function m(t){return t.tagName.toLowerCase()}function b(t,e){if(e){var r=t.split(«,»);t=»»;for(var a=0,n=r.length;a t||!a.enableThrottle||u?l():n=setTimeout(l,t-f)}}function p(){–z,i.length||z||y(«onFinishedAll»)}function y(t,e,n){return!!(t=a[t])&&(t.apply(r,[].slice.call(arguments,1)),!0)}var z=0,w=-1,B=-1,L=!1,T=»afterLoad»,D=»load»,I=»error»,N=»img»,E=»src»,F=»srcset»,C=»sizes»,O=»background-image»;»event»===a.bind||o?f():n(t).on(D+».»+l,f)}function a(a,o){var u=this,l=n.extend({},u.config,o),f={},c=l.name+»-«+ ++i;return u.config=function(t,r){return r===e?l[t]:(l[t]=r,u)},u.addItems=function(t){return f.a&&f.a(«string»===n.type(t)?n(t):t),u},u.getItems=function(){return f.g?f.g():{}},u.update=function(t){return f.e&&f.e({},!t),u},u.force=function(t){return f.f&&f.f(«string»===n.type(t)?n(t):t),u},u.loadAll=function(){return f.e&&f.e({all:!0},!0),u},u.destroy=function(){return n(l.appendScroll).off(«.»+c,f.e),n(t).off(«.»+c),f={},e},r(u,l,a,f,c),l.chainable?a:u}var n=t.jQuery||t.Zepto,i=0,o=!1;n.fn.Lazy=n.fn.lazy=function(t){return new a(this,t)},n.Lazy=n.lazy=function(t,r,i){if(n.isFunction(r)&&(i=r,r=[]),n.isFunction(i)){t=n.isArray(t)?t:[t],r=n.isArray(r)?r:[r];for(var o=a.prototype.config,u=o._f||(o._f={}),l=0,f=t.length;l =this._limits.end?»end»:»middle»;if(this._stickyMode!=a){switch(a){case»start»:d(this._node.style,{position:»absolute»,left:this._offsetToParent.left+»px»,right:this._offsetToParent.right+»px»,top:this._offsetToParent.top+»px»,bottom:»auto»,width:»auto»,marginLeft:0,marginRight:0,marginTop:0});break;case»middle»:d(this._node.style,{position:»fixed»,left:this._offsetToWindow.left+»px»,right:this._offsetToWindow.right+»px»,top:this._styles.top,bottom:»auto»,width:»auto»,marginLeft:0,marginRight:0,marginTop:0});break;case»end»:d(this._node.style,{position:»absolute»,left:this._offsetToParent.left+»px»,right:this._offsetToParent.right+»px»,top:»auto»,bottom:0,width:»auto»,marginLeft:0,marginRight:0})}this._stickyMode=a}}}},{key:»_fastCheck»,value:function(){this._active&&!this._removed&&(Math.abs(f(this._clone.node)-this._clone.docOffsetTop)>1||Math.abs(this._parent.node.offsetHeight-this._parent.offsetHeight)>1)&&this.refresh()}},{key:»_deactivate»,value:function(){var a=this;this._active&&!this._removed&&(this._clone.node.parentNode.removeChild(this._clone.node),delete this._clone,d(this._node.style,this._styles),delete this._styles,l.some(function(b){return b!==a&&b._parent&&b._parent.node===a._parent.node})||d(this._parent.node.style,this._parent.styles),delete this._parent,this._stickyMode=null,this._active=!1,delete this._offsetToWindow,delete this._offsetToParent,delete this._limits)}},{key:»remove»,value:function(){var a=this;this._deactivate(),l.some(function(b,c){if(b._node===a._node)return l.splice(c,1),!0}),this._removed=!0}}]),g}(),n={stickies:l,Sticky:m,addOne:function(a){if(!(a instanceof HTMLElement)){if(!a.length||!a[0])return;a=a[0]}for(var b=0;b