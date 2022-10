Mueren otras dos adolescentes durante la represión policial de las protestas en Irán

Look at this beautiful teenage girl, full of life, singing with @Hozier ‘s «Take Me to Church». The Islamic Republic killed her in the protests following #MahsaAmini‘s murder. She only wanted to live a free life as a young woman. Say her name: #SarinaEsmailzadeh pic.twitter.com/TKKtAwlUB9

— Aghdas Khanoom (@Aghdas_K) October 6, 2022