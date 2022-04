Ucrania teme volver a 2014 y que el mundo se olvide de ella como ocurrió con Crimea y el Donbás

The U.S. has given #Ukraine 7,000 Javelin ATGMs in recent months -- which is 1/3 of the entire American stock & will take 1+yr to replace.

Also 2,000 Stingers -- 1/4 of the U.S. inventory, which'll take 5yrs to replace.

April 12, 2022