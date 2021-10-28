Inicio Comunicación ‘2021 Word Series Game 2’ arrasa y arrebata el liderazgo a ‘Survivor’

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 1,8/13

· NBC: 0,7/5

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 – ‘2021 Word Series Game 2’: TBA [1,8] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Chicago Med’: 6.570.000 [0,7] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Chicago Fire’: 6.610.000 [0,7] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Chicago P.D.’: 5.510.000 [0,7] (2º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘Survivor’: 5.000.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Tough As Nails’: 2.810.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 – ‘CSI: Vegas’: 3.270.000 [0,3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Goldbergs’ : 3.100.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:30 – ‘The Wonder Years’ : 2.490.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 – ‘The Conners’: 3.210.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:30 – ‘Home Economics’: 1.930.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 – ‘A Million Little Things’: 1.880.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: 540.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Batwoman’: 400.000 [0,1] (5º)

