Inicio Comunicación ‘9-1-1’ arrebata el triunfo de la noche a ‘The Voice’ por unas...

‘9-1-1’ arrebata el triunfo de la noche a ‘The Voice’ por unas décimas de rating

Por
FormulaTV
‘9-1-1’ y ‘The Voice’

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,6/4

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 – ‘9-1-1’: 5.200.000 [0,83/5] (1º)

09:00 – ‘The Big Leap’: 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘The Voice’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.910.000 [0,77/5] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Ordinary Joe’: 2.220.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (8-10 p.m.): 4.790.000 [0,7/5] (3º)

10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 3.640.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’: 5.480.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: 4.980.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘NCIS’: 7.280.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 – ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: 5.070.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘All American’: 510.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘4400’: 360.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

