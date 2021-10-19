‘9-1-1’ y ‘Dancing with the Stars’ adelantan a ‘The Voice’

‘9-1-1’
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,6/4
· ABC: 0,7/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,5/3
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Voice’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.130.000 [0,7] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Ordinary Joe’: 2.510.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (8-10 p.m.): 5.090.000 [0,8] (2º)
10:00 – ‘The Real Queens of Hip-Hop’: 1.980.000 [0,4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’: 5.100.000 [0,6] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: 4.890.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 – ‘NCIS’: 7.390.000 [0,6] (3º)
10:00 – ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: 5.270.000 [0,5] (1º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1’: 5.140.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 – ‘The Big Leap’: 1.390.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Howie Mandel & Friends: Don’t Sneeze on Me’: 380.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 – ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ (R): 300.000 [0,0] (5º)
Publicidad