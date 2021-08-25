Inicio Comunicación ABC se dispara con ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ y llega a empatar con...

ABC se dispara con ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ y llega a empatar con ‘America’s Got Talent’

Por
FormulaTV
-
'Bachelor in Paradise'

‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· ABC: 0,6/5

· Fox: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.550.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 – ‘Capital One College Bowl’: 2.470.000 [0,4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.650.000 [0,8] (2º)

10:00 – ‘The Ultimate Surfer’: 1.320.000 [0,4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’: 1.440.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Fantasy Island’: 1.560.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘NCIS’ (R): 3.420.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘FBI’ (R): 2.800.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 – ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ (R): 2.830.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Stargirl’: 620.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Supergirl’: 560.000 [0,1] (5º)

Publicidad

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor