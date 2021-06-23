‘America’s Got Talent’ regresa por todo lo alto, eclipsando a la subida de ‘LEGO Masters’

Concursantes de ‘America’s Got Talent’

El retorno de ‘America’s Got Talent‘ a su franja en la noche de los martes devolvió el triunfo a NBC, anotando un rating del 0,8. Justo después, el estreno de ‘Capital One College Bowl’ (0,5) funcionó muy bien, igualando los resultados que se apuntó el talent siete días antes. No obstante, la difícil competencia no impidió la subida de ‘LEGO Masters’ (0,5), pero alejándose de quedarse con el liderazgo de la noche.

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· Fox: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,3/2

· ABC: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.620.000 [0,8] (1º) 10:00 – ‘Capital One College Bowl’ (Estreno): 2.790.000 [0,5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’: 1.590.000 [0,5] (2º) 09:00 – ‘Mental Samurai’: 1.090.000 [0,3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘NCIS’ (R): 4.050.000 [0,3] (4º) 09:00 – ‘FBI’ (R): 3.510.000 [0,3] (3º) 10:00 – ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ (R): 3.400.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Goldbergs’ (R): 1.910.000 [0,3] (3º) 08:30 – ‘Home Economics’ (R): 1.300.000 [0,2] (4º) 09:00 – ‘The Conners’ (R): 1.270.000 [0,2] (4º) 09:30 – ‘Black-ish’ (R): 990.000 [0,2] (4º) 10:00 – ‘To Tell the Truth’ (R): 1.520.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW