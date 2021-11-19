‘Anatomía de Grey’ sufre un traspiés en una jornada de menor competencia

‘Anatomía de Grey’
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 2,0/15
· ABC: 0,5/4
· CBS: 0,4/3
· NBC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 – ‘NFL: Patriots v. Falcons’ (8-10 p.m.): 8.530.000 [2,1] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Blacklist’: 2.860.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (R): 2.140.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ (R): 1.760.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’: 6.710.000 [0,7] (2º)
08:30 – ‘United States of Al’: 4.630.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Ghosts’: 5.240.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:30 – ‘B Positive’: 3.920.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 2.930.000 [0,3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Station 19’: 4.600.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 4.010.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Big Sky’: 2.750.000 [0,3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Walker’: 850.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Legacies’: 390.000 [0,1] (5º)
