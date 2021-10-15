‘Anatomía de Grey’, superada por ‘Ley y Orden: UVE’, empata con ‘Ghosts’

‘Anatomía de Grey’
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 2,2/15
· NBC: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,5/3
· CBS: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (R): 2.410.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’: 3.810.000 [0,7] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: 3.220.000 [0,5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Station 19’: 4.150.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 3.930.000 [0,6] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Big Sky’: 2.830.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (Estreno): 6.310.000 [0,6] (2º)
08:30 – ‘United States of Al’: 4.470.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Ghosts’: 5.100.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:30 – ‘B Positive’ (Estreno): 3.840.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’: 3.730.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘NFL: Buccaneers v. Eagles’ (8-10 p.m.): 9.400.000 [2,3] (1º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Coroner’: 640.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Legacies’ (Estreno): 350.000 [0,1] (5º)