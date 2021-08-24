Inicio Comunicación ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ sigue liderando y el estreno de ‘The Ultimate Surfer’...

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ sigue liderando y el estreno de ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ no destaca

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,7

· NBC: 0,4

· Fox: 0,4

· CBS: 0,2

· The CW: 0,1

ABC

08:00 – ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (8-10 p.m.): 3.220.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 – ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ (Estreno): 1.450.000 [0,3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘American Ninja Warrior’ (8-10 p.m.): 3.270.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 – ‘The Wall’: 2.70.000 [0,4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns’: 2.44000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 – ‘HouseBroken’: 950.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:30 – ‘Duncanville’: 700.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 2.680.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 2.390.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 2.310.000 [0,2] (2º)

09:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 2.100.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 – ‘NCIS: Los Ángeles’ (R): 1.910.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Roswell, New Mexico’: 650.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘The Republic of Sarah’: 340.000 [0,0] (5º)

