‘Big Brother’ se hace fuerte en CBS y ABC tropieza con el estreno de ‘Superstar’

NBC
08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’: 5.380.000 [0,6] (1º)
09:00 – ‘Family Game Fight!’: 2.580.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Chicago PD’ (R): 1.760.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 3.780.000 [0,9] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Love Island’: 1.690.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 – ‘S.W.A.T.’ (R): 1.360.000 [0,2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Press Your Luck’: 3.150.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’: 3.500.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Superstar’ (Estreno): 2.780.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘MasterChef’: 2.240.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘HouseBroken’ (R): 990.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 – ‘Duncanville’ (R): 740.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Riverdale’: 450.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘In the Dark’: 290.000 [0,0] (5º)
