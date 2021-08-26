Inicio Comunicación ‘Big Brother’ sigue enrocado en el liderazgo, ante el descenso de ‘America’s...

‘Big Brother’ sigue enrocado en el liderazgo, ante el descenso de ‘America’s Got Talent’

Presentadora de 'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/4

· NBC: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 2.630.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 – ‘House Calls with Dr. Phil’: 1.770.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 – ’48 Hours’: 2.160.000 [0,3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘Press Your Luck’: 3.010.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 – ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’: 3.400.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 – ‘Superstar’: 2.160.000 [0,3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’: 5.480.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Family Game Fight!’: 2.090.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Chicago Med’ (R): 1.540.000 [0,2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘MasterChef’: 2.260.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 – ‘MasterChef’: 2.350.000 [0,6] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Riverdale’: 520.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘In the Dark’: 340.000 [0,0] (5º)

