‘Big Brother’ sigue enrocado en el liderazgo, ante el descenso de ‘America’s Got Talent’

Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,5/4
· NBC: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 2.630.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 – ‘House Calls with Dr. Phil’: 1.770.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 – ’48 Hours’: 2.160.000 [0,3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Press Your Luck’: 3.010.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’: 3.400.000 [0,4] (1º)
10:00 – ‘Superstar’: 2.160.000 [0,3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’: 5.480.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Family Game Fight!’: 2.090.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Chicago Med’ (R): 1.540.000 [0,2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘MasterChef’: 2.260.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 – ‘MasterChef’: 2.350.000 [0,6] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Riverdale’: 520.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘In the Dark’: 340.000 [0,0] (5º)
