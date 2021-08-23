‘Celebrity Family Feud’ sucumbe en su particular batalla con ‘Big Brother’

‘Celebrity Family Feud’
CBS
07:00 – ’60 Minutes’ (R): 6.380.000 [0,6] (1º)
08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 3.870.000 [1,0] (1º)
09:00 – ‘The Equalizer’ (R): 2.270.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:00 – ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ (R): 2.210.000 [0,2] (2º)
ABC
07:00 – ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ (R): 4.090.000 [0,5] (2º)
08:00 – ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: 4.550.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 – ‘The Chase’: 3.750.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 – ‘To Tell the Truth’: 3.100.000 [0,5] (1º)
NBC
07:00 – ‘Family Game Fight!’ (R): 1.240.000 [0,2] (3º)
08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’ (8-10 p.m.) (R): 2.030.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’ (R): 1.710.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
07:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’ (R): 600.000 [0,1] (4º)
08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (R): 680.000 [0,2] (4º)
08:30 – ‘The Great North’ (R): 490.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (R): 710.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 – ‘Family Guy’ (R): 780.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: 460.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Wellington Paranormal’: 220.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:30 – ‘Dead Pixels’ (Final): 170.000 [0,0] (5º)