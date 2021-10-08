‘CSI: Vegas’ debuta sin contundencia y sucumbe ante ‘Chicago P.D.’

‘CSI: Vegas’
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,8/6
· CBS: 0,6/4
· Fox: 0,6/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 – ‘Survivor’: 5.800.000 [0,94/7] (1º)
09:00 – ‘Tough As Nails’ (Estreno): 3.110.000 [0,50/3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘CSI: Vegas’ (Estreno): 4.120.000 [0,46/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Chicago Med’: 7.020.000 [0,83/6] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Chicago Fire’: 7.180.000 [0,80/6] (1º)
10:00 – ‘Chicago P.D.’: 5.750.000 [0,75/6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘The Masked Singer’: 4.350.000 [0,90/7] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Alter Ego’: 2.370.000 [0,42/3] (4º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Goldbergs’ : 3.250.000 [0,58/4] (4º)
08:30 – ‘The Wonder Years’ : 2.450.000 [0,47/3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘The Conners’: 3.150.000 [0,52/4] (2º)
09:30 – ‘Home Economics’: 1.920.000 [0,35/3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘A Million Little Things’: 1.750.000 [0,23/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Riverdale’ (Final): 360.000 [0,08/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘In the Dark’ (Final): 350.000 [0,07/1] (5º)