‘Dancing With the Stars’ desciende y no planta cara a ‘The Voice’

‘Dancing with the Stars’
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Voice’: 6.300.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 – ‘La Brea’: 4.980.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 – ‘New Amsterdam’: 3.320.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (8-10 p.m.): 4.100.000 [0,6] (3º)
10:00 – ‘A Night in the Academy Museum’: 2.180.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘The Resident’: 2.850.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Our Kind of People’: 1.330.000 [0,3] (4º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘FBI’: 6.440.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 – ‘FBI: International’: 5.420.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 – ‘FBI: Most Wanted’: 5.360.000 [0,6] (1º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Stargirl’: 570.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Supergirl’: 380.000 [0,1] (5º)
