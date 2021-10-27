El béisbol ‘2021 World Series Game 1’ en Fox se marca un home run

‘2021 World Series Game 1’
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Voice’: 6.440.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 – ‘La Brea’: 5.050.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 – ‘New Amsterdam’: 3.570.000 [0,4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelorette’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.720.000 [0,6] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Queens’: 1.470.000 [0,3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘2021 World Series Game 1’ (8-11 p.m.): 10.460.000 [2,3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘FBI’ (R): 4.130.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘FBI: International’ (R): 3.200.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ (R): 3.100.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Stargirl’: 600.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Supergirl’: 410.000 [0,1] (5º)
