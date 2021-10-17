El estreno de ‘Home Sweet Home’ pincha en NBC frente al férreo liderazgo de ‘MLB ALCS’

‘MLB ALCS’
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 1,1/9
· CBS: 0,4/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· NBC: 0,2/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 – ‘MLB ALCS’ (8:00 pm – 11:00 pm): 5.310.000 [1,1/9] (1º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Shark Tank’: 3.480.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
09:00 – ’20/20′ (9:00 pm – 11:00 pm): 2.700.000 [0,3/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘SWAT’: 4.620.000 [0,5/4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Magnum PI’: 5.150.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’: 5.760.000 [0,4/3] (2ª)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Home Sweet Home’ (Estreno): 1.430.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Dateline NBC’: 1.730.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’: 760.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Nancy Drew’ (9:00 pm – 11:00 pm): 380.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
