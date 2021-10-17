Inicio Comunicación El estreno de ‘Home Sweet Home’ pincha en NBC frente al férreo...

El estreno de ‘Home Sweet Home’ pincha en NBC frente al férreo liderazgo de ‘MLB ALCS’

Por
FormulaTV
-
'MLB ALCS'

‘MLB ALCS’

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 1,1/9

· CBS: 0,4/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· NBC: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 – ‘MLB ALCS’ (8:00 pm – 11:00 pm): 5.310.000 [1,1/9] (1º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘Shark Tank’: 3.480.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

09:00 – ’20/20′ (9:00 pm – 11:00 pm): 2.700.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘SWAT’: 4.620.000 [0,5/4] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Magnum PI’: 5.150.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’: 5.760.000 [0,4/3] (2ª)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Home Sweet Home’ (Estreno): 1.430.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

10:00 – ‘Dateline NBC’: 1.730.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’: 760.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Nancy Drew’ (9:00 pm – 11:00 pm): 380.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Publicidad

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor