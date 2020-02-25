El estreno de ‘The Voice’ no puede con el máximo de temporada de ‘The Bachelor’

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 FEBRERO
A pesar de firmar el peor estreno de su historia, el talent musical lidera en espectadores.
Martes 25 Febrero 2020 18:33 (hace 18 minutos)
‘The Voice’
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,5/8
NBC: 1,3/7
FOX: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,5/2
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.790.000 [1,9/10] (1º)
10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 5.570.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Voice’ (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 8.960.000 [1,5/8] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Little Big Shots’: 4.900.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 5.600.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Prodigal Son’ (R): 1.880.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 4.930.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 4.430.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 4.100.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 4.320.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘All American’: 768.000 [0,3/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Black Lightning’: 631.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
