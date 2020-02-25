Inicio Comunicación El estreno de ‘The Voice’ no puede con el máximo de temporada...

El estreno de ‘The Voice’ no puede con el máximo de temporada de ‘The Bachelor’

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 FEBRERO

A pesar de firmar el peor estreno de su historia, el talent musical lidera en espectadores.

Redacción Martes 25 Febrero 2020 18:33 (hace 18 minutos)

'The Voice'

‘The Voice’

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,5/8

NBC: 1,3/7

FOX: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.790.000 [1,9/10] (1º)

10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 5.570.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘The Voice’ (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 8.960.000 [1,5/8] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Little Big Shots’: 4.900.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 5.600.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Prodigal Son’ (R): 1.880.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 4.930.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 4.430.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 4.100.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 4.320.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘All American’: 768.000 [0,3/1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Black Lightning’: 631.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

