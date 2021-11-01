Inicio Comunicación El fútbol americano y el béisbol se reparten el pastel en la...

El fútbol americano y el béisbol se reparten el pastel en la noche de Halloween

Por
FormulaTV
-
Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 3,0/20

· NBC: 2,9/19

· CBS: 0,5/3

· ABC: 0,4/2

· The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

07:00 – ‘NFL Overrun’: 20.100.000 [4,4] (1º)

07:30 – ‘The OT’: 14.350.000 [3,3] (1º)

08:00 – ‘2021 World Series Game 5’ (8-11 p.m.): 12.680.000 [2,8] (1º)

NBC

07:00 – ‘Football Night in America’: 5.190.000 [1,3] (2º)

08:00 – ‘Football Night in America’: 12.040.000 [3,2] (2º)

08:30 – ‘NFL: Cowboys v. Vikings’ (8:30-11 p.m.): 12.940.000 [3,5] (1º)

CBS

07:00 – ’60 Minutes’: 6.970.000 [0,6] (3º)

08:00 – ‘The Equalizer’: 6.300.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 – ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: 5.040.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 – ‘SEAL Team’ (Final): 3.210.000 [0,3] (3º)

ABC

07:00 – ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’: 4.120.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 – ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: 3.490.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Supermarket Sweep’: 2.200.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 – ‘The Rookie’: 2.560.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’: 220.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Masters of Illusion’ (R): 280.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 – ‘Masters of Illusion’ (R): 280.000 [0,1] (5º)

