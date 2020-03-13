‘El joven Sheldon’ derrota a ‘Estación 19’, pero ‘Anatomía de Grey’ lidera de nuevo

‘Anatomía de Grey’
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/5
CBS: 0,7/4
Fox: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘Station 19’: 6.620.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
09:00 – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 6.290.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
10:00 – ‘A Million Little Things’: 3.860.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’: 8.760.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
08:30 – ‘The Unicorn’ (Final): 5.790.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Mom’: 6.350.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:30 – ‘Carol’s Second Act’ (Final): 5.230.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Tommy’: 4.900.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘Last Man Standing’: 3.120.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 – ‘Outmatched’: 2.090.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Deputy’: 3.510.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Superstore’ (R): 2.510.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: 2.270.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Will & Grace’: 2.310.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:30 – ‘Indebted’: 1.550.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (R): 2.390.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Katy Keene’: 601.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Legacies’: 511.000 [0,2/1] (5º)