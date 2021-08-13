Inicio Comunicación El partido especial de «Field of Dreams» lidera en Fox frente a...

El partido especial de «Field of Dreams» lidera en Fox frente a ‘Big Brother’

Por
FormulaTV
-
Yankees v. White Sox

Yankees v. White Sox

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 1,2/10

· CBS: 0,7/5

· NBC: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,3/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 – ‘MLB: Yankees v. White Sox’ (8-10 p.m.): 5.160.000 [1,3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 4.580.000 [1,0] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Love Island’: 2.690.000 [0,6] (3ç1º)

10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 2.230.000 [0,3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (Estreno): 2.740.000 [0,6] (3º)

08:30 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: 2.320.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Making It’: 2.060.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (R): 1.390.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘Holey Moley’: 2.740.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 – ‘When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren’: 1.650.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 – ‘The Hustler’: 1,680.000 [0,1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Walker’ (Final): 1.200.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘The Outpost’: 610.000 [0,1] (5º)

Publicidad

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor