El partido especial de «Field of Dreams» lidera en Fox frente a ‘Big Brother’

Yankees v. White Sox
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 1,2/10
· CBS: 0,7/5
· NBC: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,3/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 – ‘MLB: Yankees v. White Sox’ (8-10 p.m.): 5.160.000 [1,3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 4.580.000 [1,0] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Love Island’: 2.690.000 [0,6] (3ç1º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 2.230.000 [0,3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (Estreno): 2.740.000 [0,6] (3º)
08:30 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: 2.320.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Making It’: 2.060.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (R): 1.390.000 [0,3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Holey Moley’: 2.740.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren’: 1.650.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘The Hustler’: 1,680.000 [0,1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Walker’ (Final): 1.200.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘The Outpost’: 610.000 [0,1] (5º)
