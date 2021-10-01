Inicio Comunicación El tándem de la franquicia ‘Ley y orden’ eclipsa al regreso de...

El tándem de la franquicia ‘Ley y orden’ eclipsa al regreso de ‘Anatomía de Grey’

'Anatomía de Grey'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· ABC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,4/3

· Fox: 0,2/1

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’: 4.710.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 – ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ (9-11 p.m.): 4.210.000 [0,7] (2º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘Station 19’ (Estreno): 4.780.000 [0,7] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Estreno): 4.630.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 – ‘Big Sky’ (Estreno): 3.130.000 [0,4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 3.620.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 3.200.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 – ‘The Price is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ (9-11 p.m.): 3.800.000 [0,5] (3º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘The Big Leap’ (R): 940.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Our Kind of People’ (R): 840.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Coroner’: 750.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘The Outpost’: 570.000 [0,1] (5º)

