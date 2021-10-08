‘Ghosts’ se estrena modesta y ‘Young Sheldon’ firma un buen regreso

‘Ghosts’
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 2,1/15
· NBC: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,5/3
· CBS: 0,5/3
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
08:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (R): 2.270.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’: 3.700.000 [0,6] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: 3.060.000 [0,5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Station 19’: 4.140.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 3.880.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Big Sky’: 2.740.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (Estreno): 6.890.000 [0,7] (2º)
08:30 – ‘United States of Al’ (Estreno): 4.740.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Ghosts’ (Estreno): 5.420.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:30 – ‘Ghosts’: 5.260.000 [0,5] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (Estreno): 4.130.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘NFL: Rams v. Seahawks’ (8-10 p.m.): 8.130.000 [2,1] (1º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Coroner’: 590.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘The Outpost’ (Final): 330.000 [0,0] (5º)