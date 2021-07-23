‘Good girls’ se despide bajo mínimos y ‘Big Brother’ sube y lidera de nuevo

‘Good girls’ se despide bajo mínimos
CBS
08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 3.680.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 – ‘Love Island: 1.810.000 [0,4] (1º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 1.730.000 [0,2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Holey Moley’: 2.680.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 – ‘When Nature Calls with Hellen Mirren’: 1.800.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:00 – ‘The Hustler’: 1.620.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘Beat Shazam’: 1.730.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’ (R): 1.140.000 [0,3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Making It’: 1.960.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Good Girls’: 1.490.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Good Girls’ (Final): 1.610.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Walker’: 1.180.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 – ‘The Outpost’: 460.000 [0,1] (5º)
