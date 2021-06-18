Inicio Comunicación ‘Holey Moley’ vuelve estable a ABC y ‘The Hustler’ cae a sus...

‘Holey Moley’ vuelve estable a ABC y ‘The Hustler’ cae a sus mínimos

Por
FormulaTV
-
'Holey Moley'

‘Holey Moley’

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,4/3

· Fox: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,3/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 – ‘Holey Moley’ (Estreno): 3.050.000 [0,5] (1º)

09:00 – ‘Holey Moley’: 2.570.000 [0,5] (1º)

10:00 – ‘The Hustler’ (Estreno): 2.000.000 [0,3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘U.S. Open Golf Championship’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.050.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 – ‘U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials’ (R): 1.860.000 [0,4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 3.960.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 – ‘United States of Al’: 3.850.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Mom’ (R): 3.210.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:30 – ‘B Positive’ (R): 2.560.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 – ‘Clarice’: 2.190.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘Beat Shazam’: 1.870.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’ (R): 1.040.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Walker’: 970.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Legacies’: 520.000 [0,1] (5º)

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor