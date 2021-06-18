‘Holey Moley’ vuelve estable a ABC y ‘The Hustler’ cae a sus mínimos

‘Holey Moley’
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,4/3
· CBS: 0,3/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘Holey Moley’ (Estreno): 3.050.000 [0,5] (1º)
09:00 – ‘Holey Moley’: 2.570.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 – ‘The Hustler’ (Estreno): 2.000.000 [0,3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘U.S. Open Golf Championship’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.050.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials’ (R): 1.860.000 [0,4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 3.960.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:30 – ‘United States of Al’: 3.850.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Mom’ (R): 3.210.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:30 – ‘B Positive’ (R): 2.560.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Clarice’: 2.190.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘Beat Shazam’: 1.870.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’ (R): 1.040.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Walker’: 970.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Legacies’: 520.000 [0,1] (5º)