‘La forense’ roza el millón de espectadores en su regreso, pero ‘Big Brother’ lidera

‘La forense’
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,6/5
· Fox: 0,3/3
· NBC: 0,3/2
· ABC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 4.320.000 [1,0] (1º)
09:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 2.490.000 [0,4] (1º)
09:00 – ‘B Positive’ (R): 2.160.000 [0,4] (1º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 1.940.000 [0,2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘Beat Shazam’ (Final): 1.820.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Fantasy Island’ (R): 1.460.000 [0,3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: 2.440.000 [0,5] (2º)
08:30 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: 1.950.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Making It’: 1.780.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ (R): 1.320.000 [0,2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Holey Moley’: 2.680.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren’: 1.540.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 – ‘The Hustler’: 1.680.000 [0,2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘La forense’ (Estreno): 930.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘The Outpost’: 540.000 [0,1] (5º)