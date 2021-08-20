Inicio Comunicación ‘La forense’ roza el millón de espectadores en su regreso, pero ‘Big...

‘La forense’ roza el millón de espectadores en su regreso, pero ‘Big Brother’ lidera

'La forense'

‘La forense’

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,6/5

· Fox: 0,3/3

· NBC: 0,3/2

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 4.320.000 [1,0] (1º)

09:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 2.490.000 [0,4] (1º)

09:00 – ‘B Positive’ (R): 2.160.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 1.940.000 [0,2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘Beat Shazam’ (Final): 1.820.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Fantasy Island’ (R): 1.460.000 [0,3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: 2.440.000 [0,5] (2º)

08:30 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: 1.950.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Making It’: 1.780.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ (R): 1.320.000 [0,2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘Holey Moley’: 2.680.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 – ‘When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren’: 1.540.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 – ‘The Hustler’: 1.680.000 [0,2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘La forense’ (Estreno): 930.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘The Outpost’: 540.000 [0,1] (5º)

