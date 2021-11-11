Inicio Comunicación La gala de los CMA Awards consigue adelantar al tridente de la...

La gala de los CMA Awards consigue adelantar al tridente de la franquicia ‘Chicago’

CMA Awards

CMA Awards

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 1,1/8

· NBC: 0,6/4

· Fox: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 – ‘The 55th Annual CMA Awards’ (8-11 p.m.): 6.560.000 [1,1] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Chicago Med’: 6.250.000 [0,7] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Chicago Fire’: 6.410.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Chicago P.D.’: 5.410.000 [0,6] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘The Masked Singer’: 3.820.000 [0,9] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Alter Ego’: 1.730.000 [0,4] (4º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘Survivor’: 5.360.000 [0,9] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Tough As Nails’: 2.720.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 – ‘CSI: Vegas’: 3.160.000 [0,4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: 510.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Batwoman’: 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

