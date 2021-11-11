La gala de los CMA Awards consigue adelantar al tridente de la franquicia ‘Chicago’

CMA Awards
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 1,1/8
· NBC: 0,6/4
· Fox: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘The 55th Annual CMA Awards’ (8-11 p.m.): 6.560.000 [1,1] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Chicago Med’: 6.250.000 [0,7] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Chicago Fire’: 6.410.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Chicago P.D.’: 5.410.000 [0,6] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘The Masked Singer’: 3.820.000 [0,9] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Alter Ego’: 1.730.000 [0,4] (4º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Survivor’: 5.360.000 [0,9] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Tough As Nails’: 2.720.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 – ‘CSI: Vegas’: 3.160.000 [0,4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: 510.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Batwoman’: 410.000 [0,1] (5º)
