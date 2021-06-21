La resolución del US Open lidera en una brillante noche deportiva de NBC

US Open
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,9/6
ABC: 0,5/4
Fox: 0,2/1
CBS: 0,1/1
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
07:00 – ‘U.S. Open Golf Championship’: 7.440.000 [1,3] (1º)
08:00 – ‘U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials’: 4.910.000 [1,0] (1º)
09:00 – ‘U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials’ (9-11 p.m.): 2.950.000 [0,6] (2º)
ABC
07:00 – ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ (R): 4.000.000 [0,5] (2º)
08:00 – ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: 5.060.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 – ‘The Chase’: 3.940.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 – ‘To Tell the Truth’: 3.110.000 [0,4] (2º)
Fox
07:00 – ‘Duncanville’ (R): 300.000 [0,1] (4º)
07:30 – ‘Bless the Harts’ (Final): 380.000 [0,1] (4º)
08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (R): 560.000 [0,2] (3º)
08:30 – ‘The Great North’ (R): 680.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (R): 520.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:30 – ‘The Moodys’ (Final): 560.000 [0,2] (3º)
CBS
07:00 – ’60 Minutes’ (R): 4.600.000 [0,3] (3º)
08:00 – ‘Selma’ (8-11 p.m.): 1.520.000 [0,1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: 470.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Batwoman’: 450.000 [0,1] (5º)