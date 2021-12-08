‘Live in Front of A Studio Audience’ irrumpe arrebatando el liderazgo de ‘The Voice’

‘Live in Front of A Studio Audience’

· ABC: 0,7/5

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 – ‘Live in Front of A Studio Audience: The Facts of Life & Diff’rent Strokes’ (8-9.30 p.m.): 4.360.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:30 – ‘Abbott Elementary’ (Estreno): 2.790.000 [0,6] (1º)

10:00 – ‘Queens’: 1.400.000 [0,3] (2º)