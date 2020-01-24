Inicio Comunicación Lo nuevo de ‘Station 19’ es estrena como líder, pese a la...

Lo nuevo de ‘Station 19’ es estrena como líder, pese a la subida de ‘Last Man Standing’

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,1/6

FOX: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 – ‘Station 19’ (Estreno): 6.980.000 [1,2/7] (1º)

09:00 – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 6.650.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

10:00 – ‘A Million Little Things’: 4.200.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘Last Man Standing’: 4.450.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

08:30 – ‘Outmatched’ (Estreno): 3.230.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Deputy’: 3.180.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’: 5.580.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:30 – ‘The Unicorn’: 3.880.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (Reposición): 4.120.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:30- ‘Mom’: 3.970.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00- ‘The Gayle King Grammy Special’ (Especial): 2.630.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Superstore’: 2.730.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 – ‘The Good Place’: 2.110.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Will & Grace’: 2.300.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:30 – ‘Perfect Harmony’ (Final): 1.420.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 – ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (Reposición): 2.390.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Supernatural’: 1.020.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Legacies’: 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

