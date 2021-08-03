Inicio Comunicación Los Juegos Olímpicos atraen a 12 millones de espectadores y ‘The Bachelorette’...

Los Juegos Olímpicos atraen a 12 millones de espectadores y ‘The Bachelorette’ crece

'The Bachelorette'

‘The Bachelorette’

NBC

08:00 – ‘2020 Tokyo Olympics’ (8-11 p.m.): 12.760.000 [2,8] (1º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Bachelorette’ (8-10 p.m.): 3.470.000 [0,9] (2º)

10:00 – ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’: 17400.000 [0,4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 2.570.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 2.360.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 2.070.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:30 – ‘United States of Al’ (R): 1.710.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 – ‘NCIS: Los Ángeles’ (R): 1.440.000 [0,2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns’ (R): 1.250.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Housebroken’ (R): 600.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 – ‘Duncanville’ (R): 490.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Roswell, New Mexico’: 640.000 [0,1] (4º)

09:00 – ‘The Republic of Sarah’: 350.000 [0,0] (5º)

