‘Los Simpson’ llegan con fuerza y plantan cara al liderazgo ‘NFL: Packers v. 49ers’

Mason Crosby y Marge Simpson
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 3,7/24
· CBS: 0,6/4
· Fox: 0,5/3
· ABC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
07:00 – ‘Football Night in America’: 5.880.000 [1,4] (2º)
08:00 – ‘Football Night in America’: 8.420.000 [2,3] (1º)
08:30 – ‘NFL: Packers vs. 49ers’: 15.330.000 [4,2] (1º)
CBS
07:00 – ’60 minutes’: 7.120.000 [0,8] (3º)
08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 4.150.000 [0,9] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Broadway’s Back!’: 2.650.000 [0,4] (4º)
Fox
07:00 – ‘NFL Overrun’: 11.950.000 [3,2] (1º)
07:30 – ‘The OT’: 11.950.000 [3,2] (1º)
08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (Estreno): 3.330.000 [1,1] (2º)
08:30 – ‘The Great North’ (Estreno): 1.800.000 [0,7] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (Estreno): 1.590.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:30 – ‘Family Guy’ (Estreno): 1.520.000 [0,6] (2º)
ABC
07:00 – ‘Global Citizen Live’: 1.550.000 [0,2] (4º)
08:00 – ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ (Estreno): 3.760.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Supermarket Sweep’ (Estreno): 2.510.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 – ‘To Tell the Truth’ (Final): 2.340.000 [0,2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ (R): 520.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Wellington Paranomal’ (Final): 210.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:30 – ‘Wellington Paranomal’ (R): 200.000 [0,0] (5º)