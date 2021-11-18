Máxima igualdad para ‘Survivor’ y ‘The Masked Singer’ en lo más alto del ranking

‘Survivor’
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 0,7/5
· CBS: 0,6/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· NBC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 – ‘The Masked Singer’: 4.390.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 – ‘Alter Ego’: 1.990.000 [0,4] (4º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Survivor’: 5.630.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 – ‘Tough As Nails’: 2.800.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 – ‘CSI: Vegas’: 3.750.000 [0,4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Goldbergs’: 3.270.000 [0,5] (3º)
08:30 – ‘The Wonder Years’: 2.350.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘The Conners’: 3.360.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:30 – ‘Home Economics’: 2.170.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘A Million Little Things’: 2.020.000 [0,3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Chicago Med’ (R): 3.780.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Chicago Fire’ (R): 3.840.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 – ‘Chicago P.D.’ (R): 2.950.000 [0,4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: 520.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Batwoman’: 410.000 [0,1] (5º)