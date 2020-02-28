Muere Camila María Concepción, guionista de ‘Gentefied’ y ‘Daybreak’, a los 28 años

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been trying to avoid writing this post all day. Late last night the Gentefied family learned that we lost one of the brightest souls, not only on this show, but that I’ve ever met in my life. I’ve been trying my hardest to numb the hurt by focusing on the show and all the love coming in, waiting to get a phone call to let me know this was a sick joke. Camila, Im so mad at you right now. I’m so forking pissed because I kept waiting to hear back about that coffee. I was excited to see what crazy outfit you were going to wear to the premiere. I’m mad that I don’t get to hear you ramble on and on about what you thought of your first episode of television. What I’m sure would be mostly talking about how forking great you are. And you would be absolutely right. When Linda and I met you, we knew you were the most special, raw talent we’d ever forking met. We knew you were going to be huge. You were going to be bigger than just our writer’s assistant. I’m so forking mad at you because I’m one of your million adoring fans and I was going to make it my personal mission to make sure the forking world knew your name. I was so excited thinking about being in the room again with you and being annoyed at how many forking pictures you would ask me to take of you because you knew my conceited ash also wanted to get the best shot that made you look amazing. Mija, I knew just an inkling of the pain you were feeling and the hurt you had gone through. You inspired me every day with your perseverance and your ability to shorten very forking word to fit into your schedule. Mija, I hope you’re at peace now. I’ll get over my anger. I’m not ready yet. Maybe it’s just my way of holding onto just a bit of the flame that made you so incredibly bright. The past 24 hours were supposed to be for all of us. Pero te lo juro que we’ll make every minute from now on count in your honor. Siempre. Rest in Power. Rest In Peace. Te amo. Your big brother, Marvinganoosh.