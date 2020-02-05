NBC lidera en una jornada marcada por el discurso ‘State of the Union’ de Donald Trump

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 DE FEBRERO
En la previa, ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ ocupa el liderato por delante de la reposición de ‘NCIS’.
Miércoles 5 Febrero 2020 18:56 (hace 55 minutos)
Donald Trump, durante su discurso «State of the Union»
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,9/4
FOX: 0,8/4
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,3/2
NBC
08:00 – ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’: 4.840.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
09:00 – ‘State of the Union’ (9-11pm): 4.510.000 [0,9/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’: 3.090.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘State of the Union’ (9-11pm): 3.060.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘NCIS’: 5.990.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 – ‘State of the Union’ (9-11pm): 4.730.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Conners’: 4.080.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 – ‘Bless This Mess’: 2.900.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 – ‘State of the Union’ (9-11pm): 3.510.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘The Flash’: 1.340.000 [0,5/2] (5º)
09:00 – ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: 840.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
