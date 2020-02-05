Inicio Comunicación NBC lidera en una jornada marcada por el discurso ‘State of the...

NBC lidera en una jornada marcada por el discurso ‘State of the Union’ de Donald Trump

Por
FormulaTV
-

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 DE FEBRERO

En la previa, ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ ocupa el liderato por delante de la reposición de ‘NCIS’.

Redacción Miércoles 5 Febrero 2020 18:56 (hace 55 minutos)

Donald Trump, durante su discurso

Donald Trump, durante su discurso «State of the Union»

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,9/4

FOX: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,3/2

NBC

08:00 – ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’: 4.840.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

09:00 – ‘State of the Union’ (9-11pm): 4.510.000 [0,9/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’: 3.090.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 – ‘State of the Union’ (9-11pm): 3.060.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘NCIS’: 5.990.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 – ‘State of the Union’ (9-11pm): 4.730.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Conners’: 4.080.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 – ‘Bless This Mess’: 2.900.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 – ‘State of the Union’ (9-11pm): 3.510.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘The Flash’: 1.340.000 [0,5/2] (5º)

09:00 – ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: 840.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

