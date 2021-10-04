NBC vuelve a arrasar con la NFL y supera los 20 millones de espectadores

Patriots vs. Buccaneers
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 5,2/32
· CBS: 1,1/7
· Fox: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 – ‘Football Night in America’: 10.120.000 [2,6] (2º)
08:00 – ‘Football Night in America’: 10.120.000 [2,6] (1º)
08:30 – ‘NFL: Buccaneers vs. Patriots’ (8:30-11 p.m.): 22.420.000 [6,1] (1º)
CBS
07:00 – ‘NFL Overrun’: 19.260.000 [4,4] (1º)
07:30 – ’60 Minutes’: 9.930.000 [1,5] (2º)
08:30 – ‘Star Trek’ (8:30-11 p.m.): 2.310.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
07:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (R): 1.390.000 [0,5] (3º)
07:30 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (R): 1.140.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’: 1.430.000 [0,5] (3º)
08:30 – ‘The Great North’: 950.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’: 1.120.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:30 – ‘Family Guy’: 1.220.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
07:00 – ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ (Estreno): 4.570.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 – ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: 4.480.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Supermarket Sweep’: 2.800.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 – ‘The Rookie’: 2.980.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2’: 340.000 [0,1] (5º)