Inicio Comunicación NBC vuelve a arrasar con la NFL y supera los 20 millones...

NBC vuelve a arrasar con la NFL y supera los 20 millones de espectadores

Por
FormulaTV
-
Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 5,2/32

· CBS: 1,1/7

· Fox: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 – ‘Football Night in America’: 10.120.000 [2,6] (2º)

08:00 – ‘Football Night in America’: 10.120.000 [2,6] (1º)

08:30 – ‘NFL: Buccaneers vs. Patriots’ (8:30-11 p.m.): 22.420.000 [6,1] (1º)

CBS

07:00 – ‘NFL Overrun’: 19.260.000 [4,4] (1º)

07:30 – ’60 Minutes’: 9.930.000 [1,5] (2º)

08:30 – ‘Star Trek’ (8:30-11 p.m.): 2.310.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

07:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (R): 1.390.000 [0,5] (3º)

07:30 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (R): 1.140.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’: 1.430.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:30 – ‘The Great North’: 950.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’: 1.120.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:30 – ‘Family Guy’: 1.220.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

07:00 – ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ (Estreno): 4.570.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 – ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: 4.480.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Supermarket Sweep’: 2.800.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 – ‘The Rookie’: 2.980.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2’: 340.000 [0,1] (5º)

Publicidad

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor