‘NCIS’ brilla en el arranque de la nueva temporada

‘NCIS’
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,9/6
· ABC: 0,7/5
· CBS: 0,6/4
· Fox: 0,6/4
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Voice’ (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 6.980.000 [1,1] (1º)
10:00 – ‘Ordinary Joe’ (Estreno): 3.810.000 [0,5] (2º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 5.480.000 [0,9] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Time100’: 2.120.000 [0,4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (Estreno): 5.120.000 [0,6] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (Estreno): 5.240.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 – ‘NCIS’ (Estreno): 8.150.000 [0,7] (3º)
10:00 – ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ (Estreno): 6.330.000 [0,5] (1º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1’: 5.260.000 [0,8] (3º)
09:00 – ‘The Big Leap’ (Estreno): 1.970.000 [0,4] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Roswell, New Mexico’: 490.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ (R): 350.000 [0,1] (5º)
