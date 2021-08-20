‘Press Your Luck’ toca fondo en ABC y ‘Big Brother’ lidera en su franja en CBS

‘Press Your Luck’
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,4/4
· NBC: 0,4/4
· ABC: 0,4/4
· Fox: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 – ‘Big Brother’: 3.790.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 – ‘House Calls with Dr. Phil’ (Estreno): 1.830.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘The FBI Declassified’: 1.780.000 [0,2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Press Your Luck’: 3.020.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’: 3.520.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 – ‘Superstar’: 1.800.000 [0,3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’: 5.740.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Family Game Fight!’: 2.230.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Chicago PD’ (R): 1.710.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘MasterChef’: 2.390.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Beat Shazam’: 1.520.000 [0,4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Riverdale’: 470.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘In the Dark’: 410.000 [0,1] (5º)
