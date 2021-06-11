‘Rebel’ no cumple con su final y ABC echa de menos a ‘Anatomía de Grey’

‘Rebel’
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story’: 2.790.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Rebel’: 2.660.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Rebel’ (Final): 2.740.000 [0,3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Manifest’: 2.780.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Manifest’ (Final): 2.550.000 [0,4] (1º)
10:00 – ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ (R): 1.600.000 [0,2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 3.710.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:30 – ‘United States of Al’: 3.700.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Mom’ (R): 2.930.000 [0,3] (2º)
09:30 – ‘B Positive’ (R): 2.260.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Clarice’: 1.820.000 [0,2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘Beat Shazam’: 1.870.000 [0,5] (1º)
09:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’ (R): 1.040.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Walker’: 1.040.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Legacies’: 440.000 [0,1] (5º)