‘Rebel’ no cumple con su final y ABC echa de menos a ‘Anatomía de Grey’

'Rebel'

‘Rebel’

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story’: 2.790.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Rebel’: 2.660.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 – ‘Rebel’ (Final): 2.740.000 [0,3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Manifest’: 2.780.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Manifest’ (Final): 2.550.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 – ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ (R): 1.600.000 [0,2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 3.710.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 – ‘United States of Al’: 3.700.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Mom’ (R): 2.930.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:30 – ‘B Positive’ (R): 2.260.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 – ‘Clarice’: 1.820.000 [0,2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘Beat Shazam’: 1.870.000 [0,5] (1º)

09:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’ (R): 1.040.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Walker’: 1.040.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Legacies’: 440.000 [0,1] (5º)

