‘Shark Tank’ arrebata el liderazgo diario a WWE SmackDown y Blue Bloods es lo más visto

Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,5/4
· CBS: 0,4/3
· NBC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 – ‘Shark Tank’: 3.470.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
09:00 – ’20/20′: 2.870.000 [0,5/4] (4º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘WWE SmackDown’ (8-11 p.m.): 2.000.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘SWAT’: 6.810.000 [0,4/4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Magnum PI’: 5.220.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’: 5.760.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Wall’: 2.340.000 [0,3/3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Dateline NBC’: 2.590.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’: 670.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Nancy Drew’: 350.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
