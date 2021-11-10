‘Supergirl’ no destaca con su final en una noche dominada por ‘The Voice’

‘Supergirl’
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 – ‘The Voice’: 6.670.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 – ‘La Brea’: 4.620.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 – ‘New Amsterdam’: 3.060.000 [0,4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘FBI’: 6.960.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 – ‘FBI: International’: 5.470.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 – ‘FBI: Most Wanted’: 4.780.000 [0,4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelorette’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.460.000 [0,5] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Queens’: 1.300.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘The Resident’: 2.900.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Our Kind of People’: 1.310.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Supergirl’: 600.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Supergirl’ (Final): 490.000 [0,1] (5º)
