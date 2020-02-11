‘The Bachelor’ aumenta su ventaja y refuerza el liderato de ABC

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DE FEBRERO
‘The Bachelor’ crece +0,2 puntos de rating y ‘The Good Doctor’ también comanda su franja en ABC.
Martes 11 Febrero 2020 19:05 (hace 45 minutos)
16,4%
12,8%
10,2%
7,4%
5,2%
2,7%
2,5%
2,4%
2,3%
1,9%
1,9%
1,8%
1,8%
1,7%
1,7%
1,6%
1,4%
1,1%
1,0%
0,9%
0,8%
0,7%
0,6%
0,4%
0,3%
0,2%
‘The Bachelor’, lo más visto en ABC
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,5/7
NBC: 0,9/4
FOX: 0,9/4
CBS: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.880.000 [1,9/10] (1º)
10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 5.750.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.970.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Manifest’: 4.120.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 5.910.000 [1,1/5] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Prodigal Son’: 3.340.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 6.440.000 [0,9/4] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 6.020.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘All Rise’: 5.700.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 6.360.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘All American’: 880.000 [0,3/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Black Lightning’: 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
