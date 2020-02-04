‘The Bachelor’ mantiene el liderato mientras ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ sube y escala al segundo puesto

AUDIENCIAS USA 3 DE FEBRERO
La serie de Fox sube +0,3 puntos de rating y arrebata el segundo lugar a ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’, que baja -0,1 en NBC.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,5/7
FOX: 1/5
NBC: 0,9/4
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (8-11 p.m.): 6.590.000 [1,7/8] (1º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 6.410.000 [1,3/6] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Prodigal Son’: 3.890.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.660.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Manifest’: 3.210.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 6.260.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 5.840.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘All Rise’: 5.550.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 6.630.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘All American’: 886.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Black Lightning’: 698.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
