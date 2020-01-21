‘The Bachelor’ sube y consigue liderar frente a ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 DE ENERO
‘The Good Doctor’ se reafirma como una de las grandes apuestas de ABC dominando su franja.
‘The Bachelor’
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,5/7
NBC: 0,9/4
FOX: 0,8/4
CBS: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelor’: 6.220.000 [1,9/8] (1º)
10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 5.390.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions (8-10 p.m.)’: 6.970.000 [1,1/5] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Manifest’: 3.700.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 5.830.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Prodigal Son’: 3.130.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’: 6.770.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: 6.440.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘All Rise’: 5.750.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’: 6.030.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘All American’: 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Black Lightning’: 550.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
