Inicio Comunicación ‘The Bachelor’ sube y consigue liderar frente a ‘America’s Got Talent: The...

‘The Bachelor’ sube y consigue liderar frente a ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Por
FormulaTV
-

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 DE ENERO

‘The Good Doctor’ se reafirma como una de las grandes apuestas de ABC dominando su franja.

Redacción Martes 21 Enero 2020 18:54 (hace 57 minutos)

  • 14,2%

  • logoantena3

    11,7%

  • logola1

    9,7%

  • logolasexta

    8,1%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logola2

    2,9%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logonova

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logoclan

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'The Bachelor'

‘The Bachelor’

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,5/7

NBC: 0,9/4

FOX: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,7/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Bachelor’: 6.220.000 [1,9/8] (1º)

10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 5.390.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions (8-10 p.m.)’: 6.970.000 [1,1/5] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Manifest’: 3.700.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 5.830.000 [0,9/4] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Prodigal Son’: 3.130.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’: 6.770.000 [0,8/4] (4º)

08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: 6.440.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘All Rise’: 5.750.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 – ‘Bull’: 6.030.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘All American’: 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Black Lightning’: 550.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.

RTVE pide explicaciones a los organizadores de los Premios Odeón por los fallos técnicos de la galaRTVE pide explicaciones a los organizadores de los Premios Odeón por los fallos técnicos de la gala

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor