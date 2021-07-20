‘The Bachelorette’ se mantiene inquebrantable en el prime time de ABC

‘The Bachelorette’
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelorette’ (8-10 p.m.): 3.680.000 [0,9] (1º)
10:00 – ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’: 2.260.000 [0,4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘American Ninja Warrior’ (8-10 p.m.): 3.180.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Small Fortune’: 1.470.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns’: 2.490.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Housebroken’: 1.030.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:30 – ‘Duncanville’: 740.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 3.150.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 2.760.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Young Sheldon’ (R): 2.600.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:30 – ‘United States of Al’ (R): 2.180.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘NCIS: Los Ángeles’ (R): 2.150.000 [0,2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘All American’ (Final): 740.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 – ‘The Republic of Sarah’: 330.000 [0,1] (5º)