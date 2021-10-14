Inicio Comunicación ‘The Masked Singer’ marca el ritmo y ‘CSI: Vegas’ cae en su...

‘The Masked Singer’ marca el ritmo y ‘CSI: Vegas’ cae en su segunda semana

'The Masked Singer'

‘The Masked Singer’

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,8/6

· Fox: 0,7/5

· CBS: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 – ‘Survivor’: 5.420.000 [0,8] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Tough As Nails’: 2.920.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 – ‘CSI: Vegas’: 3.730.000 [0,4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Chicago Med’: 6.700.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Chicago Fire’: 7.100.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 – ‘Chicago P.D.’: 5.910.000 [0,7] (1º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘The Masked Singer’: 4.310.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 – ‘Alter Ego’: 2.330.000 [0,4] (4º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Goldbergs’ : 3.100.000 [0,6] (4º)

08:30 – ‘The Wonder Years’ : 2.630.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:00 – ‘The Conners’: 3.400.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:30 – ‘Home Economics’: 2.000.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 – ‘A Million Little Things’: 1.850.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ (Estreno): 600.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Batwoman’ (Estreno): 460.000 [0,1] (5º)

