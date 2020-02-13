Inicio Comunicación ‘The Masked Singer’ vence en una reñida batalla con ‘Survivor: Winners at...

‘The Masked Singer’ vence en una reñida batalla con ‘Survivor: Winners at War’

'The Masked Singer'

‘The Masked Singer’

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 1,5/8

NBC: 1,1/6

CBS: 1,1/6

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 – ‘The Masked Singer’: 6.630.000 [1,8/9] (1º)

09:00 – ‘LEGO Masters’: 3.590.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Chicago Med’: 8.130.000 [1,1/6] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Chicago Fire’: 8.230.000 [1,1/5] (3º)

10:00 – ‘Chicago P.D.’: 6.970.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘The Goldbergs’: 3.880.000 [0,8/4] (4º)

08:30 – ‘Schooled’: 2.890.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

09:00 – ‘Modern Family’: 3.740.000 [0,9/4] (4º)

09:30 – ‘Single Parents’: 2.470.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 – ‘Stumptown’: 2.620.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ (8-10 pm) (Estreno): 6.6800.000 [1,3/6] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Criminal Minds’: 3.940.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Riverdale’: 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Katy Keene’: 314.000 [0,1/0] (4º)

