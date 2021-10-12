Inicio Comunicación ‘The Voice’ sigue en lo más alto ante el resbalón de ‘Dancing...

‘The Voice’ sigue en lo más alto ante el resbalón de ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· ABC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,5/3

· Fox: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 – ‘The Voice’ (8-10 p.m.): 6.770.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 – ‘Ordinary Joe’: 3.000.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (8-10 p.m.): 4.400.000 [0,6] (4º)

10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 3.640.000 [0,4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’: 5.150.000 [0,6] (3º)

08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: 4.910.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 – ‘NCIS’: 7.370.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 – ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: 5.100.000 [0,4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘9-1-1’: 4.980.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 – ‘The Big Leap’: 1.340.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Roswell, New Mexico’: 520.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ (Final): 470.000 [0,1] (5º)

